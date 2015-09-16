Aldergrove Kodiaks open season with 6-2 win

Aldergrove Kodiaks Derian White scored on the Abbotsford Pilots in a 6-2 win at home Sept. 7.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks are off to a strong start of the new Junior B hockey season, with a 6-2 win over Abbotsford Pilots Wednesday at the Kodiaks home opener.

Abbotsford opened the scoring early in the first period on a power play but Aldergrove responded with a pair to take a 2-1 lead in the period. Aldergrove kept the lead as they scored the second period's only goal on a power play, followed by three more in the third.

Kodiak veterans Eric Callegari and Derian White had productive nights, with Callegari notching a goal and a pair of assists and White scoring twice, with both of his goals on power plays.

Cameron Davitt and Joshua Poitras also had two-point nights, with Davitt getting one of each and Poitras with two assists.

Matt Oliver and Ty Pickering each scored a goal, and Erik Bocale, Kyle Bosko and Joshua Pollock had an assist each.

Kodiaks keeper Caleb Ziemann, from Ontario, earned his part of the victory in turning away all but two of the Pilots' 35 shots on goal. The Kodiaks had 47 shots on the Pilots' goal, including a short-handed empty-netter in the dying seconds of the game.

The Kodiaks scored twice on seven power plays as well as twice short-handed, while the Pilots scored once on eight power plays.

Stars the game were all Kodiaks, first star to Derian White, second to Eric Callegari and third to Cameron Davitt.

Game two of the season is away at Mission City Outlaws this Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:45 p.m. at the Leisure Centre. Aldergrove then hosts the Ridge Meadows Flames, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena.

PHOTO BELOW: Aldergrove Kodiaks captain Eric Callegari scored twice on the Abbotsford Pilots in a 6-2 win at home Sept. 7. (Kurt Langmann photo)