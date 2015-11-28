Pucek retains championship title

Sarah Pucek

The fight met all the hype and boxing history was made Friday at the Cascades Casino in Langley.

Canadian Featherweight Champion Sarah Pucek of Fort Langley rematched Lucia Larcinese of Montreal for Pucek’s Canadian title and the vacant Commonwealth Championship. The fight started with Pucek dominating the early rounds and after five rounds Larcinese was cut and looked beat.

In the sixth round Larcinese showed she is one of the toughest competitors in women’s boxing. She staged a comeback that turned what was a one-sided affair into a fight. Rounds six through 10 went back and forth. Pucek controlled the fight but Larcinese made it tough.

Larcinese was warned for head butting and as a result of a head butt, Pucek was cut in the seventh.

After 10 rounds the scores were 99-91 and 96-94 for Pucek while the third judge had it 95-95. It goes in the books as a split decision for Pucek.

Pucek now owns both the Canadian and Commonwealth Championships and holds the distinction of being the first woman to hold the oldest title in boxing.

For Larcinese it may be retirement after a solid career, for Pucek it is a couple of weeks off then a planned fight for November.

Pucek’s long time trainer/manager Dave Allison says he was happy with his fighter’s performance.

"She was off for three-plus years and this is only her second fight back. She is regaining her timing and confidence. You still have not seen the best of her yet. We are on line to fight for a world title in 2017. The current world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich is defending her World Championship in France next month. She has stated she will defend twice more, then retire. We expect her 2017 defence to be against Sarah Pucek."

Pucek may appear back at the Cascades in November, however, Allison is also looking at the Emerald Queen in Tacoma. Pucek started her career at the Emerald Queen and was an attraction at the now famous boxing venue. Puceks record is 7-2-1 and she has never lost a featherweight fight; her two losses and the draw were lightweight fights two weight divisions above her weight.

Amateur Undercard

Although the attention of Clash @ the Cascades 44 was the pro main event where Sarah Pucek won the British Commonwealth Title, the amateur undercard was a sizzler. The main event of the amateur side of the card was a BC Welterweight title fight between former Champion Josh Wright of Ocean City Boxing and City Champion Randy Hollett of Sunshine Coast Boxing Club. The fight was very close although there was no doubt of the winner Hollett showed very well and deserves to challenge elite level fighters such as Wright.

The semi main on the amateur card was a fight between undefeated middleweight Cole Hamel who holds the City title at 160 lbs. Hamel was awarded the Walters award as the outstanding fighter of 2015. Hamel, who fights out of White Rocks Ocean City, was stepping up to challenge Brendon Kim of Surrey's Port Kells Boxing Club. Kim is the City Super Middleweight Champion. It was a very tough and close fight that saw Kim prevail with a split decision.

In a much anticipated rematch Carlson Gracie boxer Tyson Gemby of Maple Ridge took on Surrey’s Cody Robertson of WKX. It was a very competitive fight with a split decision favouring Robertson. The opening fight was a lightweight contest between Jacob George of North Burnaby Boxing and Elroy Fruto of Richmond’s POWD Boxing Club. The fight went to Fruto in a unanimous decision.

Organizer Dave Allison says the show was a step up due to the quality of the fights and the fact there was a pro main event. All the seats were full. The next Clash will take place November 4.