Sports
Aldergrove's soccer season begins
First weekend of soccer for the 2016-'17 Fall Winter League saw the Aldergrove FX (in green) blitzed by Surrey's Central City Breakers Blitz 5 to 2 on Sunday in adult women’s soccer action.
Some girls' teams played also; and next weekend both boys and girls will be playing as the season gets fully underway.
