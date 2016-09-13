Aldergrove's soccer season begins

First weekend of soccer for the 2016-'17 Fall Winter League saw the Aldergrove FX (in green) blitzed by Surrey's Central City Breakers Blitz 5 to 2 on Sunday in adult women’s soccer action.

First weekend of soccer for the 2016-'17 Fall Winter League saw the Aldergrove FX (in green) blitzed by Surrey's Central City Breakers Blitz 5 to 2 on Sunday in adult women’s soccer action.

Some girls' teams played also; and next weekend both boys and girls will be playing as the season gets fully underway.