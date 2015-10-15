  • Connect with Us

Aldergrove's Mrak strong at Paralympics

Aldergrove
Aldergrove's Tyler Mrak
— image credit: Submitted photo
  • by  Kurt Langmann - Aldergrove Star
  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Aldergrove's Tyler Mrak took on his fourth discipline in the Rio Paralympic Games, this time swimming the 400m Freestyle - S13, finishing sixth in his heat in a time of 4:46.12.

Mrak did not qualify to go on to competition, however, it was a great start for the young athlete, who is sure to continue to compete in future.

Tyler Mrak capped a brilliant 2015 season with three medals and seven finals at the Toronto 2015 Parapan Am Games. He earned a silver in the 100-m breaststroke, and bronze in the 100-m backstroke and 400-m freestyle.

Mrak gained valuable experience in 2014 by competing for Canada at the Pan Pacific Para-swimming Championships in Pasadena, Calif. He was one of the youngest swimmers on the team at age 16, but still reached five finals capped by a bronze medal in the S13 100-m breaststroke.

He is one of two Surrey Knights swimmers to make the Rio 2016 Canadian Paralympic Team for Toronto, along with Nathan Stein.

Mrak started swimming at age nine with the Langley Flippers.

 

