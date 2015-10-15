Aldergrove Kodiaks snuff Flames, 5-4: GAME PHOTO

Aldergrove Kodiaks assistant captain Dameron Davitt scored the winning goal against the Ridge Meadows Flames, Sept. 14 at Aldergrove Arena.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks rode to another home victory, with a hard-fought battle over the Ridge Meadows Flames on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The Kodiaks were leading 3-1 at the start of the second period, but a hard push by the Flames evened up the score, 4-4 in the third period. The Kodiaks' fifth goal, by Cameron Davitt at 13:38 took the win.

First period scorers were Kodiaks Joshua Pollock, Kurt Klimek and Joshua Poitras (on a power play), with assists from Quinncy Leroux, Matt Oliver, Jacob De Waal, Erik Bocale, Eric Callegari and Ty Pickering.

Leroux scored the team's only goal of the second period, assisted by Pollock and Oliver, to put the Kodiaks up 4-3 at the start of the third.

The Flames evened it up early in the third, with Kodiaks' Davitt notching the winning goal.

The game's first star, Pollock, also played his final game as he is leaving hockey to pursue a career in the RCMP. Second star was Leroux, and third star was Flames' Tristan Tressel.

The teams were tied at 42 shots own goal each. The Flames failed to score on their sole power play while the Kodiaks scored on one of five.

The result puts the Kodiaks tied with the Flames for second in their division with four points each after three games.

Aldergrove Kodiaks' Quinncy Leroux scored the team's fourth goal against Ridge Meadows Flames on a breakaway in the second period. -Kurt Langmann photos

Aldergrove Kodiaks' Kurt Kilmek scored against Ridge Meadows Flames on a breakaway in the first period.

Aldergrove Kodiaks' Halen Cordoni in action against Ridge Meadows Flames in the second period.

Aldergrove Kodiaks Kyle Bosko in action against the Ridge Meadows Flames, Sept. 14.