New or used pickups found at Todaysdrive.com

Powered by: Black Press Media

Looking for a new or used car? Look no further than Today’s Drive! We have a wide selection of vehicles to fit any budget and lifestyle. Visit https: todaysdrive.com for more!

AutomotivecarsSports CarsTrucks

Previous story
Looking for a new or used SUV?

Just Posted

Langley resident Jenn Mamchur (left), along with Payten Whittome, perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of The Secret Garden. (Dianna Lewis Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley barista chasing her dreams

 New Democrat MLAs Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier announced $28,000 in provincial sports grants for Langley events. (file)
MLAs announce $28K for Langley sports events

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Barrie Geosits and Janet Johnson (right) enjoyed lunch at Porter’s Bistro, a former general store, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, reminiscing about their childhood in Murrayville. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Senior siblings cherish memories of Langley’ heyday

Pop-up banner image