Top choices for 2019 fuel-efficient vehicles

Making the most of any commute and saving on fuel has become a top priority for drivers while gas prices fluctuate.
Here is a list of our top fuel-efficient vehicles from this year’s Natural Resources Canada Fuel Consumption Guide.
Mazda MX-5
Annual fuel cost $1,849
- City 9.0 L/100 km
- Highway 6.6 L/100 km
- Combined 7.9L/100 km
The Mazda MX-5 is titled the world’s best selling roadster with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 2.0 L four-cylinder engine. The new 2019 model has an increased 181 horsepower and acceleration with torque to 151 lb. ft. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring brake support, lane departure warnings and more.
Honda Civic Coupe
Annual Cost: $1,448
- City 7.8L/100 km
- Highway 6.8L/100 km
- Combined 7.1 /100 km
- The Honda Civic Coupe has two engine options – a 1.5 L turbocharged engine with 174 horsepower or a 2.0 L engine with 158 horsepower. Eco Assist is also available for increased efficiency.
2019 Kia Niro FE
- Annual Fuel Cost $959
- City 4.5 L/ 100 km
- Highway 4.8 L/100 km
- Combined 4.1 L /100 km
This five-passenger hatchback offers impressive fuel economy at an affordable price. Its 1.6 L four-cylinder engine produces 139 horsepower. Tech includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a seven-inch touchscreen.
Toyota Prius 2019
- Annual fuel cost $898
- City 4.4 L/100 km
- Highway 4.6 L / 100km
- Combined 4.4 L/100 km
Known for a smooth driving experience, this hybrid is available with an optional all-wheel drive. The 1.8L four-cylinder engine and a hybrid battery reach up to 121 horsepower. The car lacks in technology such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
2019 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid
- Annual fuel cost $836
- City 4.2 L /100 km
- Highway 4.0 L/ 100 km
- Combined 4.1 L/100 km
Known as Canada’s most fuel-efficient car, its 1.6 L four-cylinder engine offers 139 horsepower and a 6-speed transmission. There’s sufficient cabin space and the car includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A driver-attention monitor and automatic high-beam headlights are new options as well.