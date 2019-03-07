Giants blank Blazers 5-0 for fifth straight win

Vancouver team move to first place in the Western Conference standings.

The next game for the Giants is in Spokane on Friday night. (Allen Douglas photos)

With five games remaining in their regular season, the Vancouver Giants are once again tied for first place in the Western Conference standings.

Wednesday night in Kamloops, the Giants (45-14-2-2) skated to a 5-0 victory over the Kamloops Blazers (23-32-5-2).

Justin Sourdif and Bowen Byram each recorded franchise milestones thanks to their third-period goals.

Sourdif became just the third Giant to reach the 20-goal mark during his 16-year-old season, while Byram set a new single season record for goals by a Giants defencemen when he notched his 25th.

We got ourselves a New Leader in Goals by a Defenceman. Congratulations @BowenByram on your 25th Goal of the Season! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Ge0JWfMEFD — xy – Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) March 7, 2019

Five different Giants recorded multi-point games as they finished 8-0 for the season against Kamloops.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

No Scoring

Shots: 7-6 Vancouver

2nd Period:

VAN – Jadon Joseph (19) put the Giants ahead 1-0 when he converted off a wrap-around just 34 seconds into the second period. Lukas Svejkovsky and Tristen Nielsen earned assists.

*Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Ferguson left the game at 1:37 of the second period with a lower body injury and was replaced by Dylan Garand.

VAN – Davis Koch made it 2-0 on a power play at 3:15 when his shot from the left-wing circle beat Garand to the stick side. Bowen Byram and Dylan Plouffe assisted on the play.

Shots: 14-2 Vancouver

3rd Period:

VAN – Justin Sourdif (20) increased the Giants lead to 3-0 at 9:45 when he one-timed home a Davis Koch feed from the slot. With that goal, Sourdif became just the third Giant in the history of the franchise to surpass the 20-goal mark in his 16-year-old season.

VAN – Bowen Byram (25) notched his franchise milestone at 13:03 when his shot from the right-wing circle ripped past Dylan Garand. With his goal, Byram surpassed Kevin Connauton to become the Vancouver Giants single season goal-scoring leader for a defenceman. Dylan Plouffe and Milos Roman assisted on the historic marker.

VAN – Jadon Joseph rounded out the game’s scoring for the Giants when he knocked home his 20th of the season off a Jared Dmytriw rebound at 16:47. Joseph’s goal also came via the power play.

Shots: 11-8 Vancouver

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Vancouver 5 – Kamloops 0

• Final shots: 32-16 Vancouver

• Trent Miner: 16/16 saves for Vancouver (23-4-1-1)

• Dylan Ferguson: 10/11 saves for Kamloops (17-24-4-1)

• Dylan Grand: 17/21 saves for Kamloops

• Vancouver: 3/5 on the Power Play

• Kamloops: 0/5 on the Power Play

• 3 Stars:1) Milos Roman (VAN – 3A); 2) Davis Koch (VAN – 1G, 1A); 3) Dylan Plouffe (VAN – 2A)

• Since January 6th the Giants are now 22-2-0-2.

• Davis Koch’s 11-game point streak is the longest for any Giant this season. During that span he’s notched six goals and 12 assists for 18 points.

• Milos Roman extended his point-streak to 10 games thanks to three more assists on Wednesday. During that span he’s recorded seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points.

• Trent Miner finished 5-0 on the season against Kamloops with a 2.20 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage and one shutout.

• All three of Trent Miner’s shutouts this season have come on the road.

• Bowen Byram finished the season with six goals and nine assists for 15 points to lead all Giants in scoring against Kamloops. Over the course of his six-game point streak Byram has notched four goals and nine assists for 13 points.

• Other than Justin Sourdif, the only two Giants to ever score more than 20 goals in their 16-year-old season were Evander Kane (2007-08 – 24) and Gilbert Brule (2004-05 – 25).