Sno Pitch returns to Bradner-Aldergrove ball parks

Sno Pitch is on this weekend, no matter whether it’s snow, sleet, rain or shine

Sno Pitch is on, no matter whether it’s snow, sleet, rain or shine.

Get out your baseballs and mitts, it’s time for the 2018 Sno Pitch.

Hosted by the Bradner Community Hall, and held at ball diamonds in Bradner and Aldergrove, Sno Pitch likely won’t have any snow this year but plenty of good fun regardless.

Bradner Sno Pitch Baseball was started 22 years ago, and the name “Sno Pitch” was coined due to the near three feet of snow they had on year one.

Participating teams dress up in unison. Check out this year’s team list and games times in the schedule below.

Join Bradner Sno Pitch this year for a great time out in the sticks. Bring your costumes and bat.

A concession and cash bar will be open at the Bradner Hall during the event.

Sno Pitch runs from Thursday, Jan. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 21, with games starting at 12 noon.

PARK LOCATIONS:

• BRADNER PARK – 5305 Bradner Rd., south of the Bradner Hall.

• SWENSSON PARK – 27875 Swensson Ave., southeast of Aldergrove Safeway between 276 St. and Lefeuvre Rd.

• HOMER-DOME – at Jackman Park, corner of 32 Ave. and 272 Street, just west of the tennis courts.