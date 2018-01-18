Sno Pitch is on, no matter whether it’s snow, sleet, rain or shine.

Sno Pitch returns to Bradner-Aldergrove ball parks

Sno Pitch is on this weekend, no matter whether it’s snow, sleet, rain or shine

Get out your baseballs and mitts, it’s time for the 2018 Sno Pitch.

Hosted by the Bradner Community Hall, and held at ball diamonds in Bradner and Aldergrove, Sno Pitch likely won’t have any snow this year but plenty of good fun regardless.

Bradner Sno Pitch Baseball was started 22 years ago, and the name “Sno Pitch” was coined due to the near three feet of snow they had on year one.

Being determined and tough, the players kept on playing. Sno Pitch is on, no matter whether it’s snow, sleet, rain or shine.

Participating teams dress up in unison. Check out this year’s team list and games times in the schedule below.

Join Bradner Sno Pitch this year for a great time out in the sticks. Bring your costumes and bat.

A concession and cash bar will be open at the Bradner Hall during the event.

Sno Pitch runs from Thursday, Jan. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 21, with games starting at 12 noon.

PARK LOCATIONS:

• BRADNER PARK – 5305 Bradner Rd., south of the Bradner Hall.

• SWENSSON PARK – 27875 Swensson Ave., southeast of Aldergrove Safeway between 276 St. and Lefeuvre Rd.

• HOMER-DOME – at Jackman Park, corner of 32 Ave. and 272 Street, just west of the tennis courts.

 

Previous story
UPDATED: Langley team plays two games Saturday in quest for BC title

Just Posted

Suspicious blaze guts car in Langley City

RCMP are investigating and looking for a suspect vehicle.

Wall maintenance interrupts run of Langley spinners’ exhibit

A local weavers guild has some of its members’ work on display at the Township civic facility.

Langley footballers come together for Super Bowl blast

Langley Rams are holding a viewing party fundraiser at Ocean Park in Brookswood on Feb. 4.

WIN: Milner actor taps into inner jokester for Langley Players comedy

The curtain goes up on The Foreigners next Thursday at the Langley Playhouse.

Centenarian and then some: Dorscie Paterson set to turn 105

Longtime Langley resident continues to advocate passionately for hospice care in community

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Sno Pitch returns to Bradner-Aldergrove ball parks

Sno Pitch is on this weekend, no matter whether it’s snow, sleet, rain or shine

Input sought for major road works for Maple Ridge

Consultation on Haney Bypass upgrades

Pitt councillors don’t support CP Rail underpass

Gateway projects will need city support says MP Ruimy

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

No crackdown, just education as BC Ferries’ enacts smoking ban

Fines and extra patrols not happening at this time as ban begins Monday

UPDATE: Police release new footage, launch website in hunt for 13-year-old’s killer

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

Most Read

  • Sno Pitch returns to Bradner-Aldergrove ball parks

    Sno Pitch is on this weekend, no matter whether it’s snow, sleet, rain or shine