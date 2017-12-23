VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Team Tardi is competing against Team Ballard on Saturday afternoon for the gold in the junior provincials. (Langley Advance files)

A team of young Langley curlers is going for the gold Saturday at the provincials in their own backyard.

Defending champions, Team Tardi, are going up against a New Westminster/Coquitlam’s Team Ballard during the 2017-18 Boston Pizza BC Junior Curling Championship at the Langley Curling Centre on Saturday. This is the only provincial rival in this competition that Team Tardi has lost against this week, defeated on day one by the score of 9-5.

Nevertheless, Team Tardi is hoping to secure its third consecutive provincial title, said skip Tyler Tardi. Tardi is joined on the team by his brother Jordan, both of Cloverdale, as well as Sterling Middleton and Zachary Curtis. The team curls out of Langley Curling Centre.

On the men’s side of this week’s competition, Team Tardi (6-1) won a bye to the final after beating Team Horvarth 7-2 in the playoffs Friday morning.

READ: Langley junior curlers fight for provincial supremacy

On the women’s side, Team Daniels won a bye to the final after beating Team Bowles 11-5 in today’s semifinals and will now go up against Team Reese-Hansen on Saturday morning – at 11 a.m. – to determine who’s the champion. The final day of play, grandstand seating is being set up on the ice, which is why the blue carpet was literally being rolled out on the ice, explained curling centre manager Robyn Parker.

The championship, which started Monday, has seen eight U21 junior men’s teams and eight U21 junior women’s teams play against each other in a round-robin format.

The junior women’s and men’s finals will be livestreamed on Curl BC TV on Saturday, Dec. 23. To see the broadcast schedule, people can visit Curl BC.

Tickets ($7 for a day pass, $3 for a draw pass) for the Langley event will be on sale at the club, at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

The winners of the 2018 Boston Pizza BC Junior Curling Championships will travel to Quebec for nationals. The 2018 New Holland Canadian Junior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships will be held Jan. 13 to 21 at the Centre municipal de curling de Shawinigan and the Aréna Grand-Mère.

As for the other Langley team, Team Royea, the players looked like they were set to potenetially take the bronze midway through the women’s championships. But they lost that position before the semifinals,ultimately finishing fifth place in the B.C. rankings.

READ: Keep curling in memory of Mom

READ: Province’s best young curlers compete in Langley