Team Tardi is competing against Team Ballard on Saturday afternoon for the gold in the junior provincials. (Langley Advance files)

VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.

A team of young Langley curlers is going for the gold Saturday at the provincials in their own backyard.

Defending champions, Team Tardi, are going up against a New Westminster/Coquitlam’s Team Ballard during the 2017-18 Boston Pizza BC Junior Curling Championship at the Langley Curling Centre on Saturday. This is the only provincial rival in this competition that Team Tardi has lost against this week, defeated on day one by the score of 9-5.

Nevertheless, Team Tardi is hoping to secure its third consecutive provincial title, said skip Tyler Tardi. Tardi is joined on the team by his brother Jordan, both of Cloverdale, as well as Sterling Middleton and Zachary Curtis. The team curls out of Langley Curling Centre.

On the men’s side of this week’s competition, Team Tardi (6-1) won a bye to the final after beating Team Horvarth 7-2 in the playoffs Friday morning.

READ: Langley junior curlers fight for provincial supremacy

On the women’s side, Team Daniels won a bye to the final after beating Team Bowles 11-5 in today’s semifinals and will now go up against Team Reese-Hansen on Saturday morning – at 11 a.m. – to determine who’s the champion. The final day of play, grandstand seating is being set up on the ice, which is why the blue carpet was literally being rolled out on the ice, explained curling centre manager Robyn Parker.

The championship, which started Monday, has seen eight U21 junior men’s teams and eight U21 junior women’s teams play against each other in a round-robin format.

The junior women’s and men’s finals will be livestreamed on Curl BC TV on Saturday, Dec. 23. To see the broadcast schedule, people can visit Curl BC.

Tickets ($7 for a day pass, $3 for a draw pass) for the Langley event will be on sale at the club, at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

The winners of the 2018 Boston Pizza BC Junior Curling Championships will travel to Quebec for nationals. The 2018 New Holland Canadian Junior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships will be held Jan. 13 to 21 at the Centre municipal de curling de Shawinigan and the Aréna Grand-Mère.

As for the other Langley team, Team Royea, the players looked like they were set to potenetially take the bronze midway through the women’s championships. But they lost that position before the semifinals,ultimately finishing fifth place in the B.C. rankings.

READ: Keep curling in memory of Mom

READ: Province’s best young curlers compete in Langley

Previous story
Langley’s assistant lacrosse captain tallies up five goals in Calgary loss

Just Posted

LIVE VIDEO: Defect puts Langley shelter puppy’s life in limbo

Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.

Langley family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not long enough

Told he had two weeks to live, Langley man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Langley student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

    Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.