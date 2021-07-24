$50K infusion helps feed B.C. wildfire victims

Envision Financial and its members come through with donations to Food Bank BC

Envision director Ken Voth topped up the donation to wildfire victims by donating a further $10,000 to Food Bank BC. (Envision Financial/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Envision Financial came through, together with members, to support B.C. wildfire victims with $50,000 in donation.

The contribution, announced Monday, consisted of a $40,000 donation to Food Bank BC.

That money came from Langley-based First West Credit Union and its local divisions Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial, to support individuals and families impacted by the recent B.C. wildfires.

In addition, First West Credit Union board member, Ken Voth, has pledged $10,000 to the cause, bringing the total amount donated by First West Credit Union and its members to $50,000, said Envision president Dave Lanphear.

Voth runs a family construction and development business based in White Rock, is involved in residential, industrial, and commercial projects in the Lower Mainland, Okanagan, and Northwest U.S.A. But, he has also been a credit union director since 1980 and stepped forward when learning of the need emerging from the wildfires.

“As a member-owned financial cooperative, our members align themselves with us for this very reason, to serve their local community when they need it most,” Lanphear added.

“It’s times like these when communities need to come together, and we hope that this gesture can help keep food on the table for the individuals and families impacted by this unfortunate situation.”

Food Banks BC is First West’s signature cause – through their Full Cupboard and Feed the Valley community partnerships aimed at tackling hunger in their communities.

Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director at Food Banks BC, expressed his gratitude to First West Credit Union and its continued support of food banks throughout the province.

“As yet another crisis hits our food banks, this donation will be used to help provide them with access to critical supplies such as food, water, and other necessities,” Huang-Taylor said.

“On behalf of the food bank members in the affected communities, and the British Columbians who are relying on them for support during this challenging time, thank you First West Credit Union.”

First West is also leveraging its branch network and digital platforms to encourage its membership base of more than 240,000 members to donate to the cause, as well.

For more information or to find out how to donate, people can visit their website.

