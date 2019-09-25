Luc Jalbert, co-founder of Prelam, a Canadian company best known for its toilet odour eliminator products, is moving into the marijuana business, inking a deal to fight smells from marijuana greenhouses. (Prelam image)

A company that sells toilet odour-eliminating sprays tackles cannabis

Marijuana grower with operations in Aldergrove and Langley signs distribution deal

A Canadian company best known for toilet odour-eliminating sprays has signed an agreement to provide its expertise in small-scale smell reduction to a marijuana greenhouse operator.

On Tuesday, Prelam Enterprises of New Brunswick-based announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Zenabis Global Inc., a company that operates cannabis growing facilities in Aldergrove, Langley, Delta, and Pitt Meadows as well as Atholville, New Brunswick and Stellarton, Nova Scotia.

Prelam makes Just’a Drop toilet odour remover and other products to reduce or eliminate bathroom smells.

Luc Jalbert, co-founder of Prelam, said the company has developed a biodegradable formula called LUKY8 that captures cannabis odour molecules and breaks them down, selling them to cannabis stores in New Brunswick.

“The sales have far exceeded our expectations,” Jalbert said.

“We are very excited about this partnership with a company as significant as Zenabis. This will help us expand our distribution networks and replicate the success LUKY8 has found in New Brunswick on a national scale.”

David Lluncor, Chief Revenue Officer of Zenabis, said the LUKY8 brand of odour eliminating sprays and candles will offer consumers “a more discreet way of enjoying combustible cannabis products.”

READ MORE: Vertical farming for cannabis gets trial run in Langley

READ MORE: Aldergrove cannabis greenhouse target of noise complaints

As far as the greenhouses are concerned, Leo Benne, chief growing officer for Zenabis has said the company doesn’t expect to experience the odour issues that have beset Langley’s other large cannabis cultivator, Camopy Growth.

“We’re doing things a lot differently,” Benne told the Langley Advance Times in June.

“First of all, we’re constructing a closed greenhouse facility. We’re able to keep most of the air inside the greenhouse.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Hundreds of thousands stranded as travel agency collapses
Next story
Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Just Posted

Input sought from Aldergrove parents on a future middle school

Betty Gilbert Middle School hosts the first of six district-led meetings at East Langley schools

PHOTOS: Coleton Nelson ‘lives on’ at the Aldergrove arena

Late hockey player’s legacy commemorated with jersey retirement

VIDEO: Langley School District okay with students missing class for global climate strike

Students must have their parents’ permission and will be allowed to make up missed academic work.

Czech Republic and England advance at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Kodiaks take a hit from Delta rivals

Aldergrove lost to Delta on Wednesday (Sept. 18) and again on Saturday (Sept. 21) to White Rock

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Most Read