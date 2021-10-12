A new program for business leaders at TWU draws students with experience

First group at Langley-based university comes from wide range of business disciplines

All EMBA classes are delivered in-person at TWU’s main campus in Langley, and branch campus in Richmond. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A new business management course at Langley-based Trinity Western University (TWU) has attracted business leaders with substantial experience.

TWU’s first Executive MBA (EMBA) students started classes this fall with 15 students from Canada, the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and India who have an average work experience of 12 years, in a range of areas that includes financial services, banking, accounting, marketing, technology, telecommunication, higher education, non-profit, and start-ups.

Dr. Chen Liu, Director of MBA Programs at the Langley-based university, said the program will provide business leaders with the “knowledge, tools and practices to excel.”

“The pandemic has sped up changes in the marketplace, and leaders and managers need to stay ahead of the game,” Dr. Liu remarked.

Designed for professionals, each EMBA course is completed within two consecutive weekends (Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday), and includes networking opportunities before and after classes.

Craig Meacham, director of Kiddie Rides South Africa, explained the appeal.

“As a mature student, I was particularly attracted to the EMBA because it is a cohort group consisting of business leaders,” Meachum commented.

Meacham valued the opportunity to connect with professionals with similar years of workplace leadership experience and liked the small class size.

“A smaller class makes for lots of great discussion with the lecturers, which is fantastic,” he said.

EMBA student Sky Tong is an area sales manager with a national banking corporation.

“We all have rich experiences in different industries and businesses, Tong remarked.

“These are the true learnings we cannot simply read from the textbook. “

Dr. Mark Lee, Professor of Leadership and Strategic Management, said the students all had significant business and management experience from a variety of industries, which enriched the classroom experience.

“The discussions were vibrant and engaging, with all of the students actively participating,” Lee observed.

“This was probably one of my all-time favorite graduate teaching experiences.”

The first EMBA course of the year, Christian Leadership and Ethics, wrapped up Sept. 25. The next course, Marketing Management started Oct. 8.

All EMBA classes are delivered in-person at TWU’s main campus in Langley, and branch campus in Richmond.

EMBA students who started this fall are expected to graduate in April 2023.

