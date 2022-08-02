An Air Canada jet takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Thursday, June 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

An Air Canada jet takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Thursday, June 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Air Canada reports Q2 loss, posts a nearly 5-fold jump in revenue

Revenue totalled $3.98 billion

Air Canada reported a second-quarter loss of $386 million compared with a loss of $1.17 billion a year earlier, and says it saw a nearly five-fold increase in revenue.

The airline says its loss for the three months ended June 30 totalled $1.60 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $3.31 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue totalled $3.98 billion, compared with $837 million during the same time last year.

Air Canada says its second-quarter cost per available seat mile decreased to 20.8 cents from 49.3 cents a year earlier, while its adjusted cost per available seat mile was 13.1 cents, compared with 41.5 cents in the second quarter of 2022.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says while the global airline industry is facing “unprecedented conditions as it emerges from pandemic-related restrictions,” the situation is “particularly challenging in Canada.”

He also says that despite “meticulous planning and projecting,” there remains a significant amount of pressure in restarting, but says he is “encouraged by recent improvements.”

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Air Canada to slash summer flight schedule as airports face lengthy delays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air CanadaAir TravelBusiness

Previous story
Canadians’ savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation

Just Posted

Langley’s Ben Walter has been named Trinity Western University’s new men’s hockey coach. (TWU)
Langley’s Ben Walter has been named Trinity Western University’s new men’s hockey coach

Organizers are already looking ahead and planning for the next jazz and arts festival coming to the village of Fort Langley in July 2023. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Jazz Fest organizers appreciative of how community came together

Vancouver Giants 2003-born forward Zack Ostapchuk has been added Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster for the completion of the 2022 WJC, which will run from August 9 to August 20 in Edmonton. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)
Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk named to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster

What will happen in future to the Gateway Plaza in Aldergrove, which contains the KFC, is being left to the incoming Township council to decide. (Black Press Media files)
Gateway project decisions being left to new council

Pop-up banner image