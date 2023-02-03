A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. A group of airlines are asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court ruling largely upheld the validity of Canada's air passenger bill of rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Airlines ask Supreme Court to hear case on passenger bill of rights

Bill bolsters compensation for air travellers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage

A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada’s air passenger bill of rights.

Air Canada and Porter Airlines Inc. are among the group seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, along with a number of U.S. and international airlines including Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa and British Airways.

The International Air Transport Association, which represents about 290 member airlines, is also an applicant.

In December, the Federal Court of Appeal ruled against the airlines by largely upholding a slate of passenger protection regulations introduced by the Canadian Transportation Agency in 2019.

Among other things, the air passenger bill of rights bolsters compensation for air travellers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.

Airlines have argued Canada’s passenger rights charter violates global standards and should be rendered invalid for international flights.

RELATED: Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

Air TravelFederal PoliticsLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elon Musk surprise appearance as Tesla tweet trial wraps up

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley City senior sees fear rising along with inflation

Kristine Brams will play two characters, Mary and Marti. The Langley Little Theatre production ‘Talking With; hits stage starting Thursday, Feb. 16. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local talent takes the stage in award-winning production, ‘Talking With’

Shooting Eagles pushed their winning streak to three games – and now own a share of first place. (Photos courtesy of Langley Events Centre)
Shooting Eagles, Black Fish – week 10 winners in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action

Vancouver Giants fell to the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1 on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Rematch years in making for Vancouver Giants

Pop-up banner image