Aldergrove-based bus company Vicinity Motor Corp expands south of the border

Vicinity Motor Corp. – formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc. – will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the Company’s new “Buy America compliant” vehicle assembly facility in Ferndale, Washington on July 9.

The new facility will be the Company’s first U.S. assembly plant for Vicinity Motor Corp’s growing line of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles.

The property is located near the Aldergrove headquarters – giving easy access to port, rail and truck shipping and receiving facilities.

Operations at the facility will include Buy America compliant assembly, pre-delivery inspections, research and development, as well as general technical work and servicing.

The facility is expected to begin operation in the first half of 2022.

William Trainer, founder and chief executive officer of Vicinity Motor Corp., will lead the groundbreaking event alongside Washington State Governor Jay Inslee.

“The day will mark the commencement of construction on our new U.S. assembly plant which will grow our production for Buy America compliant production for our Vicinity line of buses,” Trainer explained. “We will also be making this the new home to support our newly announced industrial electric truck line starting with the VMC 1200.”

The facility will be designed with flexibility and expansion in mind to deliver up to 1,000 vehicles a year.

“In conjunction with our uplisting to the Nasdaq, this ceremony will mark two key milestones for our company and shareholders, and we look forward to celebrating the future of VMC with all in attendance,” Trainer concluded.

Established in 2008 by Trainer, Grande West was formed to fill a request for smaller and mid-size bus orders that BC Transit was interested in pursuing.

As a result, the Vicinity model became a popular low floor, heavy-duty, mid-sized option sold in Canada and the United States – available in lengths of 27.5, 30, and 35 feet.

For more information, visit https://vicinitymotorcorp.com.

