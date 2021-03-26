Aldergrove Business Association encouraging clean storefronts with spring contest

$500 goes to the business with the most photos of them sweeping, dusting, or tidying

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) board members are hoping to reward cleanliness and community pride this spring.

While many people take the time to clean the gunk and clutter from their homes, the ABA invites local businesses to submit photos of themselves making their storefront spic and span.

The business initiative program starts April 15 to May 15. Five-hundred dollars, sponsored by Janda Group, will go to the business who sends in the most photos of them improving their storefront in different ways.

Jodi Steeves, president of the ABA, suggested a variety of different things people can do to both make a difference and enter the contest.

“Sweep the sidewalk, wash the windows, improve signage, clean your awning, or get a new light,” she said.

The ABA’s annual general meeting was held last week.

Steeves assured there are more campaigns and initiatives to come in the near future.

The Kids for Kindness banner campaign saw hundreds of submissions from students; positive messages will be displayed throughout the downtown streets next month.

In the meantime, questions and photo submissions can be sent to info@aldergroveba.ca.

