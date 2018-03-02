KURT LANGMANN PHOTO The Aldergrove Business Association’s board of directors are (left) Mike O’Grady, Jodi Steeves, Malcom Weatherston, Rob Wilson, Susan Glover, Karen Long, Taaira Joyce, Leanna Booth and Sean Weatherly (missing is director Justin Mangat).

Aldergrove Business Association plans for future

New directors welcomed as ABA seeks to concentrate on business promotion

Several new directors were added to the Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) Thursday evening at the annual general meeting, to fill spots vacated by retiring directors.

The new board will elect its officers at a forthcoming meeting, as the seeks to focus its efforts on building a stronger business community here.

Retiring president Rob Wilson said the “ABA needs to make some hard decisions about its future,” which he said will likely mean a continued sponsorship of special events but with a “limited participation in community events but a stronger focus on business support.”

He said the ABA explored transformation into a Business Improvement Area, which would give it the power to raise greater funds through a property tax levy to pay for special programs and promotions, but was unable to “connect with all the property owners” to get their backing of the initiative.

ABA membership fees have been increased this year to $100 annually and there are currently 43 paid members for the current new year. He noted that there are 256 businesses in the downtown core and 500 businesses in total, so there is room for growth. He said that having members each taking responsebility for wards would enable the ABA to get its message to more businesses here on a face-to-face basis and get them onboard.

The ABA will continue to be involved in the Good Times Cruise-In set for Sept. 8, the Movie in the Park set for August 18, the Aldergrove Bike Jam on the Father’s Day weekend, the Township-wide Clean-up set for April 18, and the Light Up Aldergrove Christmas After Party.

The ABA is also continuing to liaison with the Langley Chamber of Commerce, BCBIA, Langley Volunteer Bureau, Aldergrove Fi Days, the Aldergrove Community Consultative Group, and the newly formed Aldergrove Community Association.

Wilson noted that a new RCMP Aldergrove Community Policing officer has been appointed, Corp. Kirk Newman, and he will take over in the coming week.

He also noted that the Township of Langley continues to be very supportive of the ABA and initiatives such as the town banners on downtown lampposts.

