Aldergrove business survey underway

Aldergrove Business Association is conducting an on-line survey

The Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is conducting a short on-line survey to determine what kinds of new businesses the community would like to see open up shop in the downtown core,Fraser Hwy. from 270th St. to 273rd St., and how the ABA might better support new businesses in our town.

As well as determining what kinds of businesses would be desirable in downtown Aldergrove, the survey ask whether traffic calming is needed along Fraser Hwy. from 270th St. to 273rd St., along with what kind of the overall look and public amenities are desired along that stretch of the downtown.

The survey also asks for feedback on the summer hanging basket program, at an annual cost of $20,000 to the ABA and member businesses, and the banner and seasonal flag program, at an annual cost of $6,000.

Two others questions ask for written responses: what are the strengths that Aldergrove offers to existing and new businesses? and what is the single largest obstacle to business being successful in Aldergrove?

The on-line survey is available at: https://www.aldergroveba.ca/downtown/

Survey results will be shared with ABA members and the Township of Langley.

To receive survey results by email and stay up to date on ABA news, sign up for ABA email alerts.

WE NEED YOUR FEEDBACK: ALDERGROVE / DOWNTOWN SURVEY BELOW:This video was produced by the ABA to encourage residents & visitors to provide feedback regarding what businesses everyone would like to see join the downtown core in Aldergrove between 270-273rd on Fraser Hwy showcasing how the pool acts as a natural anchor to attract new businesses to the area. We want to hear your thoughts on what you think would be important to revitalize this area.There is a short survey at https://www.aldergroveba.ca/downtown/ Thank you for your feedback.The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience is located at 27032 Fraser Hwy, Aldergrove, BC V4W 3P6. For up-to-date schedules, classes and pricing visit https://www.tol.ca/recreation-culture/facilities/aldergrove-credit-union-community-centre/. Thank you to everyone involved in developing this one-of-a-kind, world class facility. A special thank you to the Township of Langley, Turnbull Construction Project Managers, Graham Construction, HDR/CEI Architecture and White Water West for your dedication and hard work. Our thanks to ToL Mayor Jack Froese, Aldergrove Credit Union CEO Gus Hartl, Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson, and ToL Councillor Bob Long for their participation in the video. Production of this video was brought to you by the Aldergrove Business Association and its 2018 membership. Learn more about the benefits of ABA membership at https://www.aldergroveba.ca/membership/. We gratefully acknowledge Jeremy Pue at White Cloud Productions for the drone / video footage and post-production, and Rob Wilson at iContext Internet for developing our online survey. #aldergrove #worldclassfun #aba #tol #acu #ottercoop #familyfun #community #langley #bctourism #fraservalley #hellobc #attractionsinbc #tripadvisor #thingstodoinlangley #tourismlangley #yourvoicematters #survey #tourismvancouver #glcc

Posted by Aldergrove Business Association on Saturday, August 18, 2018

In addition the ABA has produced a short video showcasing Aldergrove’s new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, which will attract new businesses and redevelopment in Aldergrove’s downtown core.

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience is located at 27032 Fraser Hwy., Aldergrove. For up-to-date schedules, classes and pricing visit https://www.tol.ca/recreation-culture/facilities/aldergrove-credit-union-community-centre/.

Production of this video was brought to you by the Aldergrove Business Association and its 2018 membership. Learn more about the benefits of ABA membership at https://www.aldergroveba.ca/membership/.

