Aldergrove business survey underway

The Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is conducting a short on-line survey to determine what kinds of new businesses the community would like to see open up shop in the downtown core,Fraser Hwy. from 270th St. to 273rd St., and how the ABA might better support new businesses in our town.

As well as determining what kinds of businesses would be desirable in downtown Aldergrove, the survey ask whether traffic calming is needed along Fraser Hwy. from 270th St. to 273rd St., along with what kind of the overall look and public amenities are desired along that stretch of the downtown.

The survey also asks for feedback on the summer hanging basket program, at an annual cost of $20,000 to the ABA and member businesses, and the banner and seasonal flag program, at an annual cost of $6,000.

Two others questions ask for written responses: what are the strengths that Aldergrove offers to existing and new businesses? and what is the single largest obstacle to business being successful in Aldergrove?

The on-line survey is available at: https://www.aldergroveba.ca/downtown/

Survey results will be shared with ABA members and the Township of Langley.

In addition the ABA has produced a short video showcasing Aldergrove’s new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, which will attract new businesses and redevelopment in Aldergrove’s downtown core.

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre and Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience is located at 27032 Fraser Hwy., Aldergrove. For up-to-date schedules, classes and pricing visit https://www.tol.ca/recreation-culture/facilities/aldergrove-credit-union-community-centre/.

Production of this video was brought to you by the Aldergrove Business Association and its 2018 membership. Learn more about the benefits of ABA membership at https://www.aldergroveba.ca/membership/.