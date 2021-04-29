Downtown Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)

Aldergrove Businesses Association board to shop local for 30 days

From May 15 to June 15, every single purchase by participants must be made in Aldergrove

Members of the Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) are taking shopping local to the next level; making all personal purchases strictly in Aldergrove for an entire month.

Five ABA board of directors will shop local from May 15 to June 15 including president Jodi Steeves.

“[We] are going to shop local 100 per cent for 30 days in Aldergrove and we’re going to post about it daily and help each other out if we run out of gas or need to find some items,” she explained.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Business Association encouraging clean storefronts with spring contest

The participants keep all of their receipts and post about the challenge on social media.

“Our goal will be to showcase the Aldergrove businesses and to promote shopping local,” Steeves added. “Spending 10 per cent more of our money local will bring $1.3 million more to Aldergrove each year.”

People can follow the challenge and fight out more at www.aldergroveba.ca.

