Aldergrove businesses look to grow

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is looking for new faces and fresh ideas

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is looking for new faces and fresh ideas in both their membership and and their board of directors.

Retiring president Rob Wilson says the ABA needs help to determine the future of support for businesses in Aldergrove.

“In 2018 several of our current board members will be stepping down and we are looking for four to five new volunteers to take on roles within the ABA and help determine the next phase of the organization,” said Wilson.

“For example, whether or not to continue to push to establish a Business Improvement Area in our town, or perhaps consider a tiered membership structure in which larger businesses contribute more to membership revenue than smaller businesses.”

The current board of directors’ terms will end in March 2018, following the ABA’s annual general meeting and elections on Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m. at the ABA office, 2941 – 272 Street (above the Aldergrove Credit Union).

Annual membership dues with the ABA are $100 and it comes with several benefits. For information see their website: https://www.aldergroveba.ca/

The public is invited to attend the ABA’s next social mingler, held on Thursday, Feb. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove Boston Pizza, 26310 Fraser Hwy. To confirm your attendance RSVP to info@aldergroveba.ca

