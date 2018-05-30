Aldergrove Credit Union ups benefits

Earlier this spring, Aldergrove Credit Union announced enhancements to the 2018 memberSHARE Loyalty Program and paid members a total of $1,153,500 from the 2017 program.

“We share our profits with members, we share our love for community, and now we’re sharing more than ever before through memberSHARE.” says Aldergrove Credit Union CEO Gus K. Hartl.

“Since the program launched in 2016, the number of members who are rewarded continues to grow each year – which tells me we’re doing it right.”

Through memberSHARE, Aldergrove Credit Union members can earn cash four ways: through bundling qualified products, such as chequing and savings accounts, loans, or mortgages; rebates on loan interest; bonuses on deposit interest; and dividends on equity shares.

How much members earn depends on how much banking they do with Aldergrove Credit Union.

The 2018 enhancements to the program include higher product bundle payouts and the addition of more qualifying products.

Unique to Aldergrove Credit Union, the memberSHARE Loyalty Program sets ACU apart from other credit unions and financial institutions.

“At the end of the day, we’re pleased to hear members can pay a bill or go out for a nice dinner with their reward,” Hartl says.

“Our growth is a direct result of the loyalty our members show us, so it’s important we demonstrate our loyalty to them.”