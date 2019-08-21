Jessica Evans of the Langley Advance Times drew the name of this year’s shopping spree winner. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

And the lucky Langley winner is…

Willoughby’s Nancy Frustaci has 16 minutes to spent $1,000 in the Advance Times annual shopping spree

From the corner of her chiropractor’s waiting room Nancy Frustaci let out an unexpected small squeal and nervous giggle. She was in disbelief as the voice on the phone told her she won.

Thankfully, the 36-year-old Willoughby woman said, the office was quiet and only the receptionist heard her expressions of delight when Frustaci learned her name had been drawn as the winner of the 2019 Langley Advance Times $1,000 Shopping Spree.

The mother of two four-year-old twins entered the contest at Clipper Street store on 202nd Street, just one of 22 local participating Langley businesses. The draw was made Aug. 20.

Frustaci calls Clipper Street her “happy place,” and said she was in getting some materials for scrapbooking a few weeks ago, when she spotted the draw box for the shopping spree. She thought, “what the heck, I’ll apply.”

She filled out an entry form, and didn’t think about it again. That is, until the call came in this week telling her she’d won.

“I couldn’t believe it. I don’t usually win things like this,” she shared. “I was just in shock… this is crazy.”

Frustaci is anxious to review the list of participating businesses, anxious to plan out her afternoon of shopping.

This is an annual contest coordinated by the Langley Advance Times that draws thousands of participants each summer. Entry forms had to be filled out at the participating merchants.

She will have a total of 1,000 seconds (16 minutes) to spent $1,000 at a minimum of 10 of those businesses. The local merchants included Dena’s Boutique, Spa Utopia, Bonetti Meats, Dlux Treasures, Classic Games & Billiards, Clipper Street Scrapbooking Company, Second Storey Treasures, Hakam’s Your Independent Grocer, Scoop-N-Save, Hempyz Gifts & Novelties, Langley Liquor Store, Langley Decorating Centre, Mary’s British Home, RC Pitstop, Fashion Addition 14+, Petfude.ca, Poco Military & Outdoor Supplies, Real Canadian Superstore, All of Oils, Toy Traders, Value Village, and Heritage Meats.

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Langley City woman scoops up lots of luxury in Advance’s $1,000 shopping spree

Last year’s winner, Heather Green, recently shared with the Langley Advance Times that whenever she hears a windchime she purchased, she tends to think about all the fun she had during her day of shopping late last August. While she loaded up with wine, pool cues, specialty coffees, steaks, card making supplies, meat pies, and much more – it’s that windchime she cherishes the most.

• Stay tuned for coverage of this year’s actual shopping spree…

