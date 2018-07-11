Apartment residents in Langley endeavour to end hunger

A management company, with properties, in Langley collected more than 4,000 pounds of food in total.

Riverside Gardens was one of three properties that collected food and cash for the Langley Food Bank. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A property management company, with properties throughout B.C. and Alberta, is pitching in to help curtail hunger in Langley.

For the second year running, the Kamloops-based Kelson Group partnered with residents of its rental buildings – including three complexes (248 units) in Langley – to host a food drive.

“Last year, our building managers wanted to develop a way to work in collaboration with all of our residents across the Kelson Group portfolio of rental buildings to do something meaningful for our communities,” said Kelly Fawcett, vice-president of maintenance and construction for Kelson.

Last year, 3,080 lbs of food was donated, and this year they saw a 30-per-cent increase in donations, raising 4,332 lbs of food, he noted.

Of that, 400 pounds was given to the Langley Food Bank, thanks to the residents at Lexington Court, Riverside Gardens, and Encore.

In two years total, Kelson Group residents have donated more than 7,400 lbs of food, and Kelson Group has then matched dollar per pound of food in each city, including Langley, Abbotsford, Prince George, Kamloops, and Kelowna.

“Food banks play such an important role in our communities,”Fawcett said.

“The fact that our building managers together with the residents were able to work together to do so much good, is pretty remarkable. Our company is more than happy to match their donations, to show our appreciation of their efforts and to also give back to our local communities.”

The food has already been delivered, with the cheques to follow next week.

Kelson Group is a family owned company that started with their first property more than 40 years ago and now operates primarily residential apartments – with more than 45 properties in the B.C. location, as well as Edmonton, Leduc, Sherwood Park, and Grande Prairie.