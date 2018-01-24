A&W employers celebrated for inclusive hiring practices

Community Living BC (CLBC) facilitates the Widening Our World (WOW) Award. Two Langley employers, Nick Norani and John Archibald, are among this year’s award recipients.

A pair of Langley employers have been recognized for providing opportunities for people with diverse abilities.

Nick Norani and John Archibald received 2017 Widening Our World (WOW) awards for, Community Living BC notes, “their courage, leadership, innovation and dedication in supporting their communities to more fully include people with diverse abilities.”

For the past 20 years, Norani and Archibald have been providing employment for those with diverse abilities in the Langley area.

Nominator Raeleen Castle explained why she believed Norani and Archibald deserve the award: “Nick owns five-plus A&W franchises in the Langley area, and has hired one or more individuals through Partners In Employment to work at each location. Nick first hired Lisa 20-plus years ago to make onion rings fresh in-store. She is still there and is the longest employee at that store. John is the operations manager of the Langley stores and is hands-on in hiring each individual.When a new location is being built we are already in conversation about who will be hired upon opening.”

This is the ninth year Community Living BC (CLBC) has held the WOW nomination process, which invites people to nominate a person or organization whose work is building communities where people of all abilities feel welcome, valued and respected.

In October and November 2017, people across the province submitted 47 nominations for consideration of a WOW award. All nominations recognized nominees for their efforts to build inclusion, create employment opportunities, and increase access to community and social networks for people with developmental disabilities.

Selection of the four award winners was completed in December 2017 by a committee of community members, CLBC community council members, CLBC staff and people served by CLBC.

“Congratulations to the winners and everyone who was nominated this year. It is inspiring to see the wealth of innovative ideas, activities and initiatives being spearheaded by community champions across the province,” said Shane Simpson, B.C.’s minister of social development and poverty reduction. “These efforts not only raise awareness about inclusion but help everyone see that acceptance of diversity makes our communities and our lives richer.”

The other recipients are:

South Surrey — Alexander Magnussen, self-advocate, for building awareness and creating greater understanding at provincial and national levels to help schools and community better include people with diverse abilities;

Esquimalt — Peggy Nancarrow, community member, for providing the people CLBC serves with opportunities to build relationships and confidence through music; and

Nanaimo — Eve Reinarz, service provider, for developing services and grassroots community building initiatives that build independence and connect people to their community.

The awards will be handed out and celebrated in each winner’s home town in February and March.

Since 2009, CLBC has presented WOW awards to recognize British Columbians who are creating opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to lead full lives, have rich relationships, choices in how they live, and employment opportunities.

“I would like to congratulate all of the award winners and nominees for their commitment to helping make our communities inclusive and engaging for people of all abilities,” said Seonag Macrae, CEO, Community Living BC. “It is because of your efforts that people with disabilities are able to continuously improve their quality of life through engaging community activities, employment, and recreation opportunities.”

Nominations of inclusion champions were submitted throughout Community Living Month this past October. Click here for a full list of the 47 nominees and the people who nominated them.

To learn more about Community Living BC, visit www.communitylivingbc.ca.