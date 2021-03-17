B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

B.C.’s $12 million grant fund for businesses who want to move to online sales didn’t last long, and another $30 million has been added to keep up and expand the program to service businesses.

Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the additional grant money Wednesday, after the “launch online” grant program opened in early February saw 3,500 applications in the first few weeks for the $7,500 grants to hire consultants to set up online sales.

“E-commerce sales doubled in 2020, and we can expect to see further increases in the years ahead,” Horgan said.

The application portal is at launchonline.ca for qualifiying small businesses. To qualify, a business has to be registered and paying taxes in B.C., currently operating with fewer than 150 employees, and can show sales of more than $30,000 in the year preceding the application.

Kahlon said the expansion to services as well as businesses delivering goods is a major step based on response from the business community.

“Whether you’re bear viewing or you’re a massage therapist or tourism operators that do tours, now you can apply,” Kahlon said. “Businesses that already have a website but have found that it’s not adequate, we’ve heard from many businesses that did it themselves and didn’t have the financial means to do so, they can also apply for this and get professional help and professional services in order to expand their site and put on other features than perhaps they could do themselves.”

RELATED: St. Patrick’s Day alcohol sales cut off at 8 p.m. tonight

RELATED: Farms, food plants, industrial camps get vaccine priority

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tripling carbon tax will cost B.C. jobs, add to debt, study estimates

Just Posted

(Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Easter hunt boasts tasty treasure

Clothes2U founder Ernie Jantzen will host an event on April 3 and 4 at his home for families

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Belmont Elementary and Peter Ewart Middle schools. (Langley School District graphic)
Two Langley schools added to Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Students are currently on spring break

Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Added fees for Langley Olympians Swim Club will continue, Township says

Charges called ‘most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them’

In 2019, the Saran family took the money raised from their bottle and community fundraising drive to the Canuck Autism Network on World Autism Awareness Day. They presented the organization with almost $5,700. This year's event will be held on March 27, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Langley Fundamental Elementary School. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Saran family host autism awareness bottle drive in Murrayville

Fundraiser will take place March 27 from 1-4 p.m.

Infinity Cheer Elite members performing a routine in person before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove’s Infinity Cheer Elite members win at virtual provincial championships

Meena Goundrey, Kaitlynn Rivney, and Gigi Reimer all placed first in their levels

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that says it significantly lessens the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeking emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

Former MP Ian Waddell (second from left) accompanies then-federal NDP Leader Jack Layton (second from right) during a campaign stop in Vancouver in May 2004. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. cabinet minister, longtime MP Ian Waddell dies at age 78

He is credited with helping to secure the 2010 Vancouver Olympics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Most Read