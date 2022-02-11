B.C.-based chicken restaurant comes to Langley

HiFive Chicken adding six locations to its current four restaurants in the Lower Mainland

HiFive Chicken, a 24-hour fast-food chain that started in 2016, is coming to Langley.

The local franchise will serve fried and roasted chicken in its 1,335 square-feet space at C115 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Dr.

While the exact date is unknown, Darryl Chandra, franchise development manager said that Langley residents can expect the opening to be in the month of May.

The Langley location will hire 20 staff members for various roles. Residents can expect spicy and regular fried chicken options along with the restaurant chain’s signature roasted chicken. In addition, options for appetizers and sides will also be made available, said Chandra.

The company will offer four to six “limited-time-only” products per year and also test a breakfast menu at the Langley location, Chandra elaborated.

The company sources locally raised chickens, and serves fresh food with no added hormones nor steroids, he elaborated.

“We are excited to bring our brand to the Langley market. We want to share with the rest of B.C. what our customers in the Vancouver and Burnaby markets have experienced for the past several years,” said Mono Moitra, the chairman of the company.

First started in Vancouver, the chain already has four locations running. Moitra said that his team has signed real estate commitments to open a minimum of six more locations in B.C.

“We started with one location in Vancouver back in 2016, and it is because of our loyal customers and highly motivated service team, we were able to open another three corporate locations. We want to share this brand with franchisees who share the same vision and appetite for serving great chicken,” said Moitra.

While explaining the strategic motive behind the decision to open a Langley location, Chandra said that for each frachise, the company studies competition, traffic counts, and day-time working population.

