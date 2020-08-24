Dimension lumber is the backbone of B.C.’s forest industry. (Black Press Media)

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

The World Trade Organization has upheld Canada’s challenge to the latest round of countervailing duties on softwood lumber imports to the U.S., in what the B.C. industry organization calls a “scathing indictment” of U.S. government trade actions.

The WTO ruling identifies 40 instances where the U.S. Department of Commerce finding of subsidy was not supported by the evidence, the B.C. Lumber Trade Council said Aug. 24. Among them, the WTO trade panel upheld Canada’s arguments on log export regulation, supplying electricity to mills and the U.S. government’s use of Washington log prices to impose penalties for B.C. stumpage on Crown timber.

“For more than three years, our industry has paid billions of dollars in countervailing duties that today’s decision confirmed should never have been paid in the first place,” said Susan Yurkovich, president of the trade council.

“This report is a scathing indictment of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s subsidy findings and the biased process it followed in reaching them. Unfortunately this is just the latest chapter in the ongoing attack on the Canadian lumber industry. Each of the prior two lumber disputes ended with neutral, international tribunals issuing rulings that forced Commerce to rescind their flawed and unsupported findings for similar reasons. Today’s decision is an important step towards what we expect will be the same result.”

RELATED: NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood ‘injury’ claim

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Just Posted

Smaller cohorts expected for many Langley schools

Learning groups won’t be maxed out, district says

Business near Nanaimo now guarded by animatronic dinosaur

Lantzville’s Stan Pottie purchased two dinos at a Langley auction this month

Top player returns to coach volleyball at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Alicia Perrin is four-time Canada West all-star and two-time All-Canadian

Sources Langley food bank van falls victim to catalytic converter thieves, again

Second such incident involving same van in less than two years

VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster racks up wins as competitive riding resumes at Thunderbird Show Park

Events are being held without spectators, but fans can watch via video

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Lehner gets shutout as Vegas proves too much for Vancouver

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

Most Read