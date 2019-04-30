B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

The B.C. government has opted to keep secret ballot votes in union certifications, but is moving to make union organizing easier.

Labour Minister Harry Bains introduced amendments to the Labour Relations Code Tuesday that he says will protect employees who are joining a union or are facing a change of employer through contract flipping.

“Highlights of this bill include maintaining the current secret ballot vote for union certification, but improving the certification process with shorter timelines and better protection against illegal interference in employees’ democratic rights to union representation, protecting union certification and collective agreement rights for employees in specified sectors who are affected by contract re-tendering,” Bains told the legislature.

B.C. remains the only Canadian province to require a vote to certify a union, rather than the “card check” policy that allows unions to sign up more than 50 per cent of potential members.

more to come…

