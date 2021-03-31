B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

The B.C. government has come up with an additional $1.87 million to cover big rent increases for seasonal campgrounds, guest ranches and lodges that lease provincial Crown land to operate and are trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition MLAs raised the issue in the B.C. legislature March 24, and neither Forests Minister Katrine Conroy nor Attorney General David Eby appeared informed about the problem. The NDP government was recently criticized for extending its COVID-19 rent freeze on private properties to the end of 2021, and tightening rules for renovation of urban rental properties.

B.C. Liberal MLA Jordan Sturdy said he has been corresponding with the forests and lands ministry for two years on the issue. He cited the case of a constituent whose Crown land rent jumped from $5,650 last year to as much as $19,650 this year.

RELATED: B.C. extends rent freeze again, to the end of 2021

RELATED: B.C. forests, lands ministry ‘unwieldy,’ Horgan says

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad cited another case in Sturdy’s constituency of West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, where a single mother in the Cheakamus Valley has been billed for an 86 per cent increase for rent on property her family has lived on for generations.

Conroy said the rent is tied to land value assessment, which is jumping up in some areas based on private property sales, and the ministry is looking into it.

Conroy issued a statement March 30: “Our government has identified another 438 commercial recreational operators that are eligible for rent forgiveness as part of this initiative,” she said, identifying hunting and fishing lodges, seasonal campgrounds and other commercial recreation operators.

Some of the leases are through the environment and parks ministry, which overlaps with forests and lands in wildlife management and other functions. Premier John Horgan has ordered ministers to create a new ministry of lands to sort out the situation.

The total rent forgiveness program now amounts to $3.23 million for 1,473 tenures and permits, 990 of which are Land Act tenures. The other 483 are Park Act permits to operate on Crown land.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Not your traditional line-up: new Aldergrove Credit Union branch opens in Willoughby

Just Posted

A building going up in Fort Langley on Glover Road, seen here on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is being constructed for a movie (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie set to film in Fort Langley

Construction of the set began more than a week ago

LOSC members worked out at the Aldergrove outdoor pool on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)
Rec centres, churches see impacts from new COVID restrictions in Langley

Swimming is expected to continue at Langley pools

Firefighters were dispatched to a Willoughby home at 86th Avenue and 205B Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
20 firefighters battle overnight Willoughby house fire that spread to neighbouring home

No injuries were reported, a cause is not yet known

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, a move the Aldergrove Kodiaks coach called ‘unfortunate’ (Jody Harris file photo)
PJHL decision to cancel season called ‘unfortunate’ by Aldergrove Kodiaks coach

Team was in first place in its cohort when the announcement was made

About 15 minutes after this photo was taken with his dog Chiu Chiu on the Fraser River near Derby Reach Park on Thursday, Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang ended up in the chilly water. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man, saved from hypothermia, searching for his rescuers

Langley Meadows resident Ruming Jiang wants to say thanks

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Michael Norberg is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey man convicted of forcible confinement, sex crimes wanted Canada-wide

Michael Norberg believed to be living in another province, police say

Desmond Devnich, former constituency assistant to Chilliwack MLA John Martin, pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust in provincial court on Oct. 6, 2020 for stealing thousands of dollars from the constituency office. He was scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2021. (LinkedIn)
Former Chilliwack MLA’s constituency assistant stole more than $113,000 from taxpayer coffers

Desmond Devnich, 30, in a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning where no jail time is sought

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hotel room stabber loses appeal of his conviction

An escort claimed she did it, but the trial judge found there was no way the victim ‘confabulated’ who stabbed him

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Most Read