B.C. releases smartphone app for reading COVID-19 vaccine cards

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

A new smartphone app to verify B.C. vaccine cards is available at the Apple app store, with the Google Play version for Android phones coming soon, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday.

Starting Monday, Sept. 13, restaurants, gyms and other businesses face the task of verifying customers have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before entering. Employees can do without the verifier app, relying on visual inspection of a vaccine card along with government ID to confirm identity. But the chip scanning app is expected to make the process faster as business owners consider security or extra staff to follow the latest pandemic public health order.

Dix announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that the iPhone version is available for download. “This will be added to the Google Play app store soon,” Dix said.

The B.C. vaccine card was made available Tuesday, and more than one million cards were downloaded in the first two days. A call centre has been established for people without computers or smartphones, and friends and relative have been asked to help people navigate the new system.

The website for online cards is gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard and the toll-free number is 1-833-838-2323. Applicants will need their B.C. personal health number, date of birth and date of vaccination for either dose one or dose two.

Coronavirus