B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)

B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcoming patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Restaurants are gearing up to reopen indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month, the head of B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association says.

“They’re expecting to reopen Tuesday,” CEO Ian Tostenson told Black Press Media.

This, after Premier John Horgan said current “circuit breaker” COVID-19 restrictions will end as scheduled May 25.

“The circuit breaker will be over and a road map will be laid out for all British Columbians to see,” Horgan said at a Thursday press conference.

RELATED: Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday

Tostenson has been telling restaurant owners and staff to ready themselves to welcome customers back inside their establishments.

“Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open.”

The important thing, he said, is that businesses reopen with the same safety protocols as early spring, when bars and eateries served indoor diners.

“That means only six people at a table, distancing between tables and masks.”

READ ALSO: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said restrictions will be lifted “slowly” and that the end of the long weekend will not mean a return to pre-COVID times.

“Nothing is going to be back to 100 per cent on Tuesday,” she said.

Tostenson is hopeful that as COVID-19 vaccination rates in the province increase, restrictions imposed on restaurants ease.

“The industry is excited,” he said.

“Some owners are hesitant to reopen but many, especially those who have continued to serve customers on their patios, are excited.”

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusDiningRestaurants

Previous story
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

Just Posted

Norma Morosan (left), wife of artist Vojislav Morosan has donated her late husband’s painting – ‘Anglican Church’ – to St. George’s Anglican Church in Fort Langley. The donation was accepted by Rev. Kelly Duncan. (Roy Cline/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Painting donated to Fort Langley church that inspired it 20 years ago

Artist Vojislav Morosan passed away in 2008

Firefighters examine the damaged helicopter at the Langley Regional Airport on Thursday, May 20. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
No major investigation planned into Langley helicopter crash

TSB unlikely to launch full probe of hard landing

Otter Co-op picked Royal Canadian Legion Branch #265, North Otter Elementary, and Bradner Hall as their Communities in Full Colour recipients. (Special to The Star)
Otter Co-op donating paint to spruce up three Aldergrove sites this summer

Legion Branch #265, North Otter Elementary, and Bradner Hall chosen for Communities in Full Colour

An ICBC data map shows the location of every car crash reported to police in 2020. Major routes and key intersections saw many more crashes. (ICBC)
Langley’s highway interchanges are top three crash sites: ICBC

The 264th interchange saw the most impacts in 2020

Jordan Schmidt (L) was part of the medal-winning R.E. Mountain Secondary senior boys cross-country team — along with Tate Wyatt, Felix Allen, Zach Wyatt. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley’s Jordan Schmidt recognized for both scholastic and athletic accomplishments

One of 12 at SFU named to GNAC

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcoming patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Fraser Health using FOMO campaign to target young adult COVID-19 vaccinations

Health authority hope social media message based on fear of missing out will encourage shots

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

Most Read