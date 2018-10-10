A direct-current fast charging station for electric vehicles at Squamish. (Black Press files)

B.C.’s electric vehicle sales now running ahead of California

Vehicle ’luxury tax’ lands on work pickups, MLAs reminded

B.C.’s electric car incentives are working, with a greater percentage of new plug-in vehicles being purchased than in California, says the head of the New Car Dealers Association of B.C.

The additional $10 million put toward zero-emission vehicle subsidies is appreciated, Blair Qualey told the B.C. legislature finance committee Wednesday. But he said there is more B.C. can do to cut greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, the largest source in the provincial economy.

The province is under increased pressure to drive down emissions from transportation, building heat and other sources, to meet ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets while construction begins on the province’s first large-scale liquefied natural gas export facility at Kitimat.

The province recharged its electric vehicle incentive fund in September when applications to the fund showed the original $27 million budget for the year was about to run out. The point-of-sale incentive program, administered by the New Car Dealers, provides up to $5,000 for purchase or leaase of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, or up to $6,000 for the emerging technology of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

RELATED: B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

RELATED: Electric vehicles get free pass to use HOV lanes in B.C.

The association says electric vehicles represented 3.7 per cent of new car sales in June 2018, with more than 1,400 vehicle incentive applications paid out in April and June. Qualey told MLAs that compares favourably with California’s rate of 2.6 per cent, in a state with a long history of restrictive regulations to deal with car-choked freeways and smog.

The association conducted a survey in September that found two out of five drivers are “definitely” or “probably” considering an electric vehicle. While the survey shows many urban dwellers are able to use an electric car for their daily commuting and other needs, Qualey said the prospect of batteries running out continues to be a deterrent to switching from gasoline and diesel vehicles.

“It’s not like you can get a gas can and go fill it up,” Qualey said. “You’d have to get towed somewhere.”

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton asked about the association’s long-running request for changes to the escalating “luxury tax” on the purchase of new vehicles costing more than $55,000. One-ton pickups are exempt from the tax, prompting some buyers to choose them for work when a lighter truck would do the job with lower emissions, Qualey said.

New categories of the surtax on luxury vehicles came into effect in April, adding an eight per cent surtax on vehicles costing $125,000 or more and 13 per cent on those costing $150 or more.

Qualey suggested the province could consider a luxury tax on high-end jewelry or other purchases rather than focusing on vehicles.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto-based beauty brand closes doors citing ‘criminal activity’

Just Posted

Aldergrove school opens new playground

Shortreed Elementary celebrates after years of work pays off for kids

Langley Saints take big win over Maple Ridge rivals

The Langley football squad didn’t even let the Titans get on the scoreboard.

VIDEO: Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

An end of the season community party evolved into a charity event aimed at helping a local group.

Best-selling author, star athletes invited to inspire future leaders in Langley

Faith-based university and Basketball BC co-host leadership ‘superconference.’

Aldergrove pensioner ‘Feels the Love’

Lennox and Gandy Installations provide free furnace to senior who is battling lung cancer

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

UPDATE: 3 men charged after Vancouver officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Vancouver for Cascadia corridor conference

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

B.C.’s veteran licence plates to remain military only

RCMP, municipal police veterans denied entry to the program

Most Read