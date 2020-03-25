B.C. ‘Top Collectors’ award presented to Langley oil companies for recycling efforts

BC Used Oil Management Association recognized two Langley businesses at ‘Top Collectors’ of used oil and/or antifreeze materials for 2019. (BCUOMA/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two Langley businesses have been recognized by a non-profit organization as ‘Top Collectors’ of used oil and/or antifreeze materials.

Great Canadian Oil Change (9497 201 St.) and Mobil 1 Lube Express (20010 64 Ave.) were one of 30 Return Collection Facilities (RCF) in British Columbia that were honoured for 2019 by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), the company announced in a statement.

The non-profit organization encourages the “collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers” throughout the province. It aims to provide individuals with an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to recycle these materials.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil and three million litres of antifreeze are collected, according to BCUOMA.

Used oil can be re-fined into new lubricating oil and used as a fuel in pulp mills, cement plants and asphalt plants, BCUOMA explained in a statement.

“Any vehicle maintenance facilities, automobile owners, and other machinery maintenance operations that use oil also can use re-refined oil,” the statement read. “Additionally, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal, which steel producers can reuse for metal products like rebar, nails and wire.”

To be recognized as a ‘Top Collector’ RCF the BCUOMA considered the total amount of material collected at each location, number of years the business has been participating in the collection program and how it has supported recycling stewardship programs.

“They all took the necessary steps to ensure that their used oil recycling infrastructures are easy to use, convenient and environmentally friendly,” said David Lawes, executive director of the non-profit.

