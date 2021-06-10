BC Liquor Store marks 100 years with Ryan Reynolds signed Aviation gin on sale in Langley

One hundred bottles of Aviation gin signed by Ryan Reynolds will be available at a Langley BC Liquor Store starting Saturday. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)One hundred bottles of Aviation gin signed by Ryan Reynolds will be available at a Langley BC Liquor Store starting Saturday. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
One hundred bottles of Aviation gin signed by Ryan Reynolds will be available at a Langley BC Liquor Store starting Saturday. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)One hundred bottles of Aviation gin signed by Ryan Reynolds will be available at a Langley BC Liquor Store starting Saturday. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
Former BC Liquor Control Board employee Ron Hyde helped oversee construction of stores around the province, says Langley Heritage Society who received this photo from Hyde. He says, “The second Langley Prairie store operated from this (above) location from 1933 – 1941. The liquor store is in the slanted corner of the building with some great views of businesses along the street with store signs etc. The liquor store windows have curtains on them which was a requirement by the B.C. Liquor Control Board on all their stores — this was to ensure that young people could not see into the store and see the bottles of alcohol on the shelves.” (Langley Heritage Society)Former BC Liquor Control Board employee Ron Hyde helped oversee construction of stores around the province, says Langley Heritage Society who received this photo from Hyde. He says, “The second Langley Prairie store operated from this (above) location from 1933 – 1941. The liquor store is in the slanted corner of the building with some great views of businesses along the street with store signs etc. The liquor store windows have curtains on them which was a requirement by the B.C. Liquor Control Board on all their stores — this was to ensure that young people could not see into the store and see the bottles of alcohol on the shelves.” (Langley Heritage Society)
BC Liquor Stores celebrates 100 years after opening the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 2021, officially marking the end of prohibition. The location and date of this photo is unknown. (BC Liquor Stores/Special to Langley Advance Times)BC Liquor Stores celebrates 100 years after opening the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 2021, officially marking the end of prohibition. The location and date of this photo is unknown. (BC Liquor Stores/Special to Langley Advance Times)
BC Liquor Stores celebrates 100 years after opening the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 2021, officially marking the end of prohibition. The location and date of this photo is unknown. (BC Liquor Stores/Special to Langley Advance Times)BC Liquor Stores celebrates 100 years after opening the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 2021, officially marking the end of prohibition. The location and date of this photo is unknown. (BC Liquor Stores/Special to Langley Advance Times)
BC Liquor Stores celebrates 100 years after opening the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 2021, officially marking the end of prohibition. The location and date of this photo is unknown. (BC Liquor Stores/Special to Langley Advance Times)BC Liquor Stores celebrates 100 years after opening the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 2021, officially marking the end of prohibition. The location and date of this photo is unknown. (BC Liquor Stores/Special to Langley Advance Times)
BC Liquor Stores celebrates 100 years after opening the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 2021, officially marking the end of prohibition. The location and date of this photo is unknown. (BC Liquor Stores/Special to Langley Advance Times)BC Liquor Stores celebrates 100 years after opening the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 2021, officially marking the end of prohibition. The location and date of this photo is unknown. (BC Liquor Stores/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin will be available at a Langley BC Liquor Store starting this weekend as the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) marks a century of service in British Columbia.

On June 15, 1921, the Liquor Control Board (LCB) opened the first of nine government liquor stores, officially marking an end to prohibition.

Before and during the First World War, every province in Canada imposed a form of prohibtion on alcoholic beverages, as passage from the Legislative Assemble of British Columbia reads.

“B.C.’​s was enacted in 1917. As part of its successful 1916 election platform, the provincial Liberal Party promoted prohibition and women’s suffrage​.”

The legislation came into effect October 1917.

“Voters eliminated prohibition during a plebiscite on Oct. 20, 1920, making B.C. the second province after Quebec to do so,” the legislature reports.

In contrast, prohibition in the United States ran from 1920 to 1933.

Instead of a ban on booze, British Columbians voted for a system of government-controlled alcohol sales.

“Fewer than 100 products were available, and all were behind a counter,” said Blain Lawson, LDB general manager and CEO. “If you wanted to buy anything you had to be 21 years of age or older and buy an annual permit for $5, or a one-time permit for 50 cents.”

The first government liquor store to open in Langley Prairie, today Langley City, operated from 1923 to 1933, according to the Langley Heritage Society. A second location in Langley Prairie operated from 1933 to 1941.

In 1975, after the LCB head office relocated from Victoria to Vancouver, the provincial government separated the regulation and licensing from distribution, creating the LDB and the Liquor Control and Licensing Branch (now the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch).

In 1988, the provincial government introduced private retail liquor stores.

Today, LDB operates 198 retail stores bringing in revenues of more than $1.1 billion annually to the province.

The LDB supports registered local charities by accepting applications for the placement of coin donation receptacles in stores and works with other non-profits like the Canadian Red Cross and Food Banks BC to solicit donations on their behalf.

“Since we entered into a partnership with Food Banks of BC in 2020, our customers have helped us raise over $1.5 million dollars to provide food relief to people in need all across the province,” Lawson said.

BCLS will kick off a year of activities and events with a celebration sale starting on Saturday, June 12.

One hundred bottles of Aviation gin signed by Ryan Reynolds will be available at the BCLS located at 6435 201 St. in Langley, as well as Kelowna Orchard Park Shopping Centre; Park Royal in West Vancouver, in Vancouver at Alberni and Bute Streets, and 39th Avenue and Cambie Street.

Customers will be limited to only one bottle per person. The signed bottle is priced at $37.99.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLangley

Previous story
With dining-in back on the menu, Langley restaurants are getting busy again

Just Posted

One hundred bottles of Aviation gin signed by Ryan Reynolds will be available at a Langley BC Liquor Store starting Saturday. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
BC Liquor Store marks 100 years with Ryan Reynolds signed Aviation gin on sale in Langley

In 1921 the Liquor Control Board opened the first of nine government liquor stores

New Langley dining establishment The Barley Merchant was staffing up to open. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
With dining-in back on the menu, Langley restaurants are getting busy again

With the end of the ‘circuit breaker,’ staff are being hired and new looks are being unveiled

Langley’s Abby McGlynn and Jasmine Polajzar have committed to play softball at Simon Fraser University next season. (Contributed photos)
Langley players sign with SFU Softball

Infielder Jasmine Polajzar and outfielder Abby McGlynn will play for the only NCAA team in Canada

Walnut Grove gardener Valerie Low looking at the Phoebe Noble geranium. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Hardy geraniums prove sound, colourful addition

A local gardening expert suggests mixing in a few highly durable perennials to fill the flower beds

Aldergrove Community Secondary’s Blood club donated flowers and cards to staff and volunteers. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Aldergrove students inspire 12 new blood donors

Canadian Blood Services staff and volunteers received flowers and hand written notes from students

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after seven-month-old Odis was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). (Submitted photo)
Family grieving after puppy mauled to death at Surrey park

Surrey Bylaw Department is now investigating

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

$70-million jackpot plus 50 Maxmillions prize draws up for grabs

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Monday, September 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ Virtanen responds to sexual assault lawsuit, says relations consensual

The 24-year-old hockey player has been on leave since the allegations surfaced online in April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Healthcare workers from Women’s College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
1st dose of mRNA vaccines stops 65% of COVID infections, protects from variants: B.C. study

Study is not peer-reviewed but looks at infections during B.C.’s spring wave

Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)
Child welfare system must focus on sense of belonging for Indigenous Peoples: report

Watchdog’s report focuses on Skye, a teen who fatally overdosed after years in care

At approximately 6:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wilson Street. (File Photo)
Man dead after motorcycle crash in rural Mission neighbourhood

Medevac called to Silverdale Elementary School, man dies of injuries in hospital

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

Most Read