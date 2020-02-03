Beauty biz brings bling to Langley mall

Sephora is hoping shoppers fall in love and is opening its doors on Valentine’s Day

Sephora is opening a store in Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Valentine’s Day 2020. (Sephora.com)

An international beauty firm has announced it’s coming to a Langley shopping centre with its official opening on Valentine’s Day.

Sephora opens in Willowbrook Shopping Centre in a 3,854 square retail store that includes a four-seat beauty studio.

Sephora first entered the North America market 20 years ago and now carries more than 25,000 products at more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. In the Lower Mainland, the company has stores in central Surrey and west Abbotsford.

