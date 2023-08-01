Bed Bath Beyond returns as an online retailer

Overstock.com after a purchase of the box store is bringing it back in a online format

Bed Bath & Beyond is making its resurgence as an online retailer. It closed its doors for good on June 30, 2023, after declaring bankruptcy protection and waiting for a sale.

They were purchased by U.S retail merchandiser Overstock.com has made the name change to Bed Bath & Beyond here in Canada. They have begun selling products that Canadians would know and love from the original box store but in an online marketplace instead.

Overstock.com CEO said the name change needed to happen because the original name confused consumers into thinking they are a liquidator, thus Bed Bath & Beyond made a comeback here in Canada. The company says the relaunch has gone on really well and they have added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items to their inventory.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLifestyleRetail

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ford triples electric truck output after a six-week shutdown of a factory

Just Posted

In the semifinal Little League provincial championships game against Lynn Valley on Saturday, July 29, Langley first baseman Jace Wise (right) kept a suspicious eye on a rival player trying to edge toward second, and pitcher Daniel Collins smiled as he wound up. Langley won every game. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: An undefeated Langley team becomes Little League champions

Aldergrove border crossing. (Langley Advance Times file)
Claim that $10K boat was a gift runs aground in Aldergrove customs case

The $33 million project will widen two kilometres of 208th Street, from 64th Avenue to 72nd Avenue, including upgrading intersections. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Township to spend $33 million to widen stretch of 208th Street

A vibrant aerial display has been hung in Langley City’s McBurney Plaza for the summer. (City of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Local news from locals