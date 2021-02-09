A screenshot of the now-defunct TSN 1040 radio station Twitter page. (Wayback Machine)

A screenshot of the now-defunct TSN 1040 radio station Twitter page. (Wayback Machine)

Bell abandoning all-sports format at radio stations in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Hamilton

The format changes come in the aftermath of layoffs by Bell across multiple platforms last week

Bell is dumping an all-sports format at three of its radio stations in Canada.

The company says TSN 1040 AM in Vancouver, TSN 1290 AM in Winnipeg and TSN 1150 AM in Hamilton will no longer be all-sports stations.

The Vancouver and Winnipeg websites for the radio stations do not specify what the new format will be, while the site in Hamilton says 1150 AM will become a BNN Bloomberg station, covering business, innovation, technology and sports.

In Vancouver, the morning show cut away during a commercial break Tuesday before it was announced that the station would be “reprogrammed” as of Friday. The news was followed by Green Day’s “Good Riddance” before the airwaves turned to music.

Bell still has TSN radio stations in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.

A Corus radio station got the rights to Winnipeg Jets games last year, while a Rogers station has Vancouver Canucks rights.

The format changes come in the aftermath of layoffs by Bell across multiple platforms last week. TSN television reporters/anchors Dan O’Toole, Natasha Staniszewski and Brent Wallace wrote on social media they were among those to lose their jobs

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Radio

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As feds audit landlords over rent aid, businesses fall through cracks of new program
Next story
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Just Posted

The cold weather has prompted a need for shelter space for Langley’s homeless. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
Extra beds in shelters as cold hits Langley’s homeless

Hotel-based housing is helping to ease the need for shelter space

Frigid weather persists across the Fraser Valley after Arctic air moved in and caused a brief hailstorm captured Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
Arctic air will bring frigid temperatures to the Lower Mainland this week

Watch out for Wednesday night in some areas where wind chill values could approach minus 20

This year, the annual ‘Scott Trapp Stick it to Cancer’ ball hockey tournament and cancer fundraiser has migrated to social media and been rebranded as ‘Shave for Scott’ in honour of the late Langley university student. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Fundraiser in memory of Langley’s Scott Trapp sets a record by going virtual

UBC’s Delta Kappa Epsilon Phi Alpha Fraternity on track to reach $50K in donations, an all-time high

Premier John Horgan, and MLAs Andrew Mercier and Megan Dykeman held a virtual meeting with Langley City Council on Monday, Feb. 8. The provincial government is planning more such visits to BC communities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Premier Horgan stops by Langley, virtually

First in a series of such visits to BC communities

Aldergrove Kodiaks, seen here in a 2020 practice, are awaiting their return to Pacific Junior Hockey League play. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star file)
Waiting continues for Langley hockey teams

Season start moved back a month due to extension of COVID-related ban on large gatherings

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An MRI machine at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital. Pictured on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
B.C. health authority isn’t effectively managing cybersecurity threat on medical devices: audit

Audit covered more 18,000 devices in the Lower Mainland, ranging from infusion pumps to MRI systems

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Jon Lachlan Stewart and Marie Hélène Bélanger Dumas in “Macbeth Muet.” (submitted photo: Sophie Gagnon Bergeron)
Online in real-time, live theatre returns with Pi’s ‘Macbeth Muet’ and ‘Frequencies’

Provocateurs Presentation Series runs from Feb. 18-21, from stages in Montreal and Halifax

Most Read