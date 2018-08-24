Black Press Media introduces Today’s Drive, the region’s largest-distribution auto publication

Start your journey with this exclusive automotive publication

Black Press Media has re-launched Today’s Drive, the region’s largest and only one-hundred-per-cent auto publication.

Free of charge, this publication will be delivered weekly to households throughout Surrey, White Rock, North Delta, Cloverdale, Langley, Aldergrove, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Today’s Drive targets auto buyers through unique automotive content and reaches more than 76,000 homes in the southern Lower Mainland.

Definitive content includes opinion pieces on new cars focusing on performance and design. You’ll also find features on classic cars, industry profiles and timely pieces on topics such as fuel efficiency and the latest technology.

This publication is a unique resource for local consumers, combining products and services from leading manufacturers and local car dealers.

Today’s Drive was first introduced five years ago, and today comes with an expanded distribution area.

“Community newspapers have built a reputation for delivering reliable, trustworthy news and information,” says Nick Hiam, who coordinates the editorial and advertising content.

“Today’s Drive continues this tradition and aims to both entertain and inform local car buyers while assisting them make what is a major financial/lifestyle decision.”

Auto sponsors such as Willowbrook Motors, Applewood Group, Ocean Park Ford, Marv Jones Honda, Mercedes Benz, and more play an active role in informing and engaging readers with promotions and motoring news.

Black Press Media owns and operates almost 100 publications in B.C., Alberta and Yukon, including news websites, newspapers and magazines, and attracts more than three million readers every month online.

Today’s Drive is the latest addition, and Hiam says further expansion to the eastern Fraser Valley is being considered. A south Okanagan edition of the publication has recently been launched as well.

“There is no other print publication that compares to Today’s Drive or is available to car-buying enthusiasts at no charge every month,” he says. It’s the the next source to drive you forward from your first car to a luxury vehicle.

E-editions are also available through your local Black Press Media newspaper website.

For more information on Today’s Drive or inquiries, contact nickhiam@blackpress.ca

Previous story
B.C. NDP prepares to move on labour, employment standards

Just Posted

Aldergrove skates to 4-1 win over Langley: ACTION PHOTOS

New Aldergrove arena pleases Kodiaks Junior B hockey players and fans

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Abbotsford mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

VIDEO: Langley City and Telus announces $21 million deal for high speed internet

Most City homes and businesses will be able to connect with a fibre optic network.

Learn to skate at new Aldergrove arena

Aldergrove Skating Club hosts Learn to Skate sessions for beginners

Good news: Most of the Lower Mainland can breath fresh air again

Air quality advisory has been cancelled everywhere aside from Hope and Agassiz

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

Aldergrove seniors hall celebrates grand re-opening

Tai Chi demonstrated with classes set to resume in September

Group to cycle from Lower Mainland to Victoria for war veterans

A two-day cycling event begins in Langley on Saturday morning.

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

Woman jailed, ordered to pay $20K after defrauding Lower Mainland school PAC

Tuyet Ngo was sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 23 after $35,000 reported stolen from K.B. Woodward PAC in 2016

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Most Read