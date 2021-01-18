Black Press Media’s virtual career fair helps in job search amid COVID-19’s impact on employment

As many as 40 businesses will be hosting virtual sessions

By Charlie Carey

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on employment and education opportunities, with many now on the hunt for new careers and education.

Beginning Feb. 1, the Black Press Media Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event will have about 40 businesses available for job applications and information about education opportunities.

Event coordinator for Black Press Media, Jennifer Wood explained that by going virtual, this 5-day event will allow more people to attend than in previous years.

“Some of the challenges from potential job seekers was they couldn’t make it to the event because it was too far away, or they had to work,” Wood said.

“This gives them the opportunity to log in to the webinars on any device. It just opens up so much more possibilities, not only for job seekers, but for the clients, as well.”

An annual event, the career fair has been running since 2017. With a strong mixture of businesses and higher education providers, job seekers and those looking to up-skill have plenty of choice.

Presenters will have 30-minute slots, with their presentations followed by an open question and answer session.

As the event runs over the course of five days, the schedule is very busy.

Wood said that unlike conventional job fairs where you may only get to interact and see a couple of businesses each day, this year there is opportunity to meet and interview with many more.

“You don’t have to register for just one (webinar), you can register for all. With the time slots being scattered, I suggest to be prepared and know it’s going to be a great event.”

Job seekers can pre-apply for opportunities and register for the free virtual event at events.blackpress.ca.

