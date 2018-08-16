Burgers to Beat MS on today at Langley A&W locations

Today, $2 from every teen burger sold will be donated to MS Society of Canada

Sophie Camfield and Serena Chan of the MS Society of Canada, BC and Yukon Division, were selling burger-shaped cupcakes and a host of other baked goods at the Willowbrook A&W location today. The bake sale is part of the restaurant’s Burgers to Beat MS campaign, which will see $2 from every Teen Burger sold today donated to the MS Society of Canada.

A&W restaurants across Canada, including here in Langley are taking part in Burgers to Beat MS today, Aug. 16.

For every teen burger sold today, $2 will be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

In addition to burger proceeds, a bake table is set up inside the restaurant in Willowbrook Park (next to the mall), with proceeds from sales benefitting the MS Society.

