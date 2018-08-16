Sophie Camfield and Serena Chan of the MS Society of Canada, BC and Yukon Division, were selling burger-shaped cupcakes and a host of other baked goods at the Willowbrook A&W location today. The bake sale is part of the restaurant’s Burgers to Beat MS campaign, which will see $2 from every Teen Burger sold today donated to the MS Society of Canada.

Burgers to Beat MS on today at Langley A&W locations

Today, $2 from every teen burger sold will be donated to MS Society of Canada

A&W restaurants across Canada, including here in Langley are taking part in Burgers to Beat MS today, Aug. 16.

For every teen burger sold today, $2 will be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

In addition to burger proceeds, a bake table is set up inside the restaurant in Willowbrook Park (next to the mall), with proceeds from sales benefitting the MS Society.

READ MORE: Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

 

A&W employee Lori Mackie baked the hamburger shaped cupcakes, which were sold as part of the day-long fundraiser supporting the MS Society. submitted photo

