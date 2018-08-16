Sophie Camfield and Serena Chan of the MS Society of Canada, BC and Yukon Division, were selling burger-shaped cupcakes and a host of other baked goods at the Willowbrook A&W location today. The bake sale is part of the restaurant’s Burgers to Beat MS campaign, which will see $2 from every Teen Burger sold today donated to the MS Society of Canada.
Burgers to Beat MS on today at Langley A&W locations
Today, $2 from every teen burger sold will be donated to MS Society of Canada
A&W restaurants across Canada, including here in Langley are taking part in Burgers to Beat MS today, Aug. 16.
For every teen burger sold today, $2 will be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.
In addition to burger proceeds, a bake table is set up inside the restaurant in Willowbrook Park (next to the mall), with proceeds from sales benefitting the MS Society.
A&W employee Lori Mackie baked the hamburger shaped cupcakes, which were sold as part of the day-long fundraiser supporting the MS Society. submitted photo