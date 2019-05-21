Business advice popping up in Langley

Pop-up event offers advice and insights into advantages to doing business in Langley Township

Val Gafka, Langley Township’s senior manager of economic investment and development. put on her best welcoming smile at the front door of the Township of Langley Civic Facility, where prospective Langley business people can meet with local business advisors and authorities on May 27, to explore options and advantages of doing business in the Township. (Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times)

Budding entrepreneurs looking to start a business – especially those wanting to explore the many advantages of locating in the Township of Langley – have an opportunity to obtain expert advice and an abundance of information for free.

In recognition of National Economic Development Week, a small business pop-up will be held at the Township’s Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, on Monday, May 27.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to drop in and chat with business advisors from Small Business BC and the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, and staff from the Township’s Economic Investment and Development team.

Interested individuals can also pre-register for free 15-20 minute, one-on-one consultations with business advisors.

Those interested in the consultations must pre-register for an appointment at invest.tol.ca/events.

The one-on-one sessions are proving popular already, with many of the slots already taken, said Val Gafka, the Township of Langley’s Senior Manager of Economic Investment and Development.

The pop-up will take place on the facility’s fourth floor, in front of the Fraser River Presentation Theatre.

“The goal of this event is to raise awareness about the Township’s competitive advantages, which create opportunities for businesses and our community to thrive,” said Gafka. “It is also a chance for participants to network with owners of existing businesses and for us to connect with prospective business owners considering locating their business to our community. The pop-up focuses on helping newcomers and entrepreneurs with key business start-up information.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate on a pop-up taking place right here in the Township of Langley,” she said.

“Small Business BC offers numerous resources and support services to businesses across the province, and the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce offers local resources and advocacy for businesses.”

Gafka characterized the event as “a great opportunity for prospective business owners and entrepreneurs to speak to staff and business advisors about key steps to transition business ideas into viable business plans, without having to drive all the way into the city.”

Interested individuals can drop in any time during the event.

Small Business BC and the Chamber of Commerce will have advisors on-site to speak with attendees on a variety of business topics, and Township staff be on hand to provide information and respond to business-related questions from a municipal perspective.

The pop-up is being held in recognition of the thousands of small businesses that support BC’s economy. Approximately 34% of the province’s gross domestic product stems from small businesses, which are considered to be the backbone of British Columbia.

For more information, visit invest.tol.ca.