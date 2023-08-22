The federal government in Ottawa is pushing back against the latest U.S. decision to keep imposing duties on Canadian softwood lumber. Trade Minister Mary Ng, shown in this Thursday June 15, 2023 file pjhto, says Canada plans a judicial review of last month’s Treasury Department assessment of the levies, which she calls unfair, unjust and illegal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

The federal government in Ottawa is pushing back against the latest U.S. decision to keep imposing duties on Canadian softwood lumber. Trade Minister Mary Ng, shown in this Thursday June 15, 2023 file pjhto, says Canada plans a judicial review of last month’s Treasury Department assessment of the levies, which she calls unfair, unjust and illegal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada wants judicial review of latest U.S. softwood lumber duties

Canada’s trade minister calls levies unfair, unjust and illegal

The federal government in Ottawa is pushing back against the latest U.S. decision to keep imposing duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is seeking a judicial review of last month’s Treasury Department assessment of the levies, which she calls unfair, unjust and illegal.

The latest administrative review provided modest relief, but maintained the combined duty rate at 7.99 per cent.

Ng is also urging U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to sit down and negotiate a resolution to the decades-old dispute.

Such a deal would be challenging, since the U.S. takes issue with a long-standing regulatory system in Canada it says puts American producers at a disadvantage.

Tai has said the U.S. would be willing to negotiate, but only if Canada does away with a system that allows provinces to set prices for timber from Crown land.

“For years, the United States has imposed unfair, unjust and illegal duties on Canadian softwood lumber, hurting Canadian industry and increasing housing costs in both countries,” Ng said in a statement.

“Canada is taking the necessary steps to actively defend the interests of our softwood lumber industry and the workers and communities that rely on it.”

READ ALSO: Let’s make a deal, Canada urges U.S. amid latest ‘baseless’ softwood lumber duties

Federal Politicssoftwood lumbertradeUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
Next story
UK approval last hurdle for mammoth Microsoft Activision takeover

Just Posted

Participants in the third annual slo-pitch tournament hosted by the Nate D Foundation share an embrace. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Murrayville family’s 3rd annual charity tournament raises $20,000

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. in October 2022. The next one will be on 2026 and a local resident is already thinking about for whom to vote. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Resident disagrees with Langley City mayor that loan process was transparent

Skies over Chilliwack at dawn look clearer than they have been in days, on Aug. 22, 2023 as the air quality advisory continued for the fourth day across the Lower Mainland. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Breathing easier across Lower Mainland but air quality advisory remains

The Aldergrove Business Association is hosting a taste-test contest for lemonade. Children up to age 16 can enter. (Jodi Steeves/Special to Black Press Media)
Little squirts invited to compete in Aldergrove lemonade contest