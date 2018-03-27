Illustration of LNG Canada compression and shipping facility proposed for Kitimat. (LNG Canada)

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

B.C. is one of the few Canadian provinces with a greenhouse gas reduction plan, but it’s a long way from meeting even its interim targets, according to a nation-wide survey by provincial and federal government auditors.

The survey finds that only New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are on track to meet their 2020 reduction targets. And Alberta, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and the three northern territories don’t yet have targets to meet.

B.C. admitted three years ago it wasn’t going to meet its initial target of a one third reduction by 2020. Its new target, a 40-per-cent drop by 2030, is now under additional pressure by the John Horgan government’s efforts to get a large-scale liquefied natural gas facility in northern B.C.

RELATED: B.C. NDP offers tax breaks to LNG Canada

The previous Christy Clark government updated its plan two years ago, introducing the 2030 goal and setting an ambitious target of an 80-per-cent reduction by 2050. B.C. Auditor General Carole Bellringer and her colleagues across the country found targets but little more.

“The [B.C.] plan did not build a clear and measurable pathway to meeting the province’s emission reduction targets,” the national report says. “The mitigation plan did not include a clear schedule for carrying out actions or detailed information about implementation.”

In its minority government talks with the B.C. Green Party last summer, the B.C. NDP government agreed to start increasing its carbon tax on fuels two years earlier than it promised in the election campaign. The first increase since 2012 takes effect April 1, moving up the tax on a litre of gasoline above seven cents per litre.

As it moves to $35 per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions next week, B.C.’s carbon tax is the highest in Canada.

Ontario and Quebec have opted for a cap and trade system for pricing emissions, along with California. This is acceptable to the federal government, which has required all provinces to put a price on carbon emissions.

Previous story
Dead Frog Brewery plans to relocate and expand

Just Posted

Langley police say woman drained $80K from bank account using fake debit card

RCMP have released a picture of the suspect

Langley trio hanging on in seniors curling nationals

Three local curlers, represented on the men’s and women’s Team BC, are competing for Canadian gold.

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Preparing for the Easter holiday family feast

Cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes might be side dishes, but they’ll make the meal says Chef Dez.

VIDEO: Aldor Acres celebrates 30 years

Langley farm that allows public access now operated by third generation of family

LETTER: Langley bike lanes still too dangerous for young cyclists

Cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians can co-exist with the right infrastructure and education.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

VIDEO: More details released about wrong-way driver on Highway 99

RCMP confirm he did not go the wrong way through the tunnel, but through the counterflow barriers

Antique and Collectible Show returns to Cloverdale this weekend

Show will take place at Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, March 31

Debit scam nets Lower Mainland thief almost $80,000

A fake debit card was used at multiple banks, RCMP say.

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

B.C. father starts petition after son jabbed by needle he found outside

Jeff Arlitt has started an online petition calling for mandatory use of ‘vanish point needles’

B.C. woman finds cougar inside her house

She chased the cougar around her home for 30 minutes

Most Read

  • Dead Frog Brewery plans to relocate and expand

    Craft beer business hopes to move from Aldergrove to Willoughby, and create new brewery lounge

  • Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

    B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030