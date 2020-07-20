Bank buildings are photographed in Toronto’s financial district on June 27, 2018. A coalition of Canadian business leaders have announced a strategic partnership for a program to support Black professionals on Bay Street and elsewhere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canadian business leaders to pledge support for BlackNorth Initiative

The push to deal with systemic racism has gained strength in recent months

Leaders of several prominent Canadian companies will be gathering virtually this afternoon to provide more details of their BlackNorth Initiative against systemic racism.

A newly formed group of Canadian business leaders says it will develop concrete action plans to remove barriers that prevent the advancement of Black employees within their companies.

The BlackNorth initiative also says it will create conditions over the next few years to support the success of members of the Black community.

Among other things, the group is setting several specific goals, such as having at least 3.5 per cent of executive and board roles in Canada held by Black leaders by 2025.

The push to deal with systemic racism has gained strength in recent months in the wake of demonstrations held across Canada and the United States.

The initiative is supported by the newly formed Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the Canadian Association of Urban Financial Professionals.

ALSO READ: B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Open houses resume, but the home-buying pastime has drastically changed

Just Posted

LETTER: Attack on religious schooling is based on biogtry

Private schools have a place in our society, one letter writer insists

Langley concert organizers offer livestream or in-person options to take in show

Bez Arts Hub will host Songwriters Gather Round on Aug. 1, watchable through new streaming software

LETTER: Supporting MLA ads that appeared in ‘affirming’ religious magazine

Reader surprised by upset to publication that opposes trans rights

LETTER: Likely too late to address ripple effects of new Highway #1 interchange

Connection with the freeway at 216th Street is going to dump traffic problems into Langley

LETTER: Racial slurs are not jokes, let’s be clear

Writer reacts to story about a racist comment made by one Langley student to another

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

American bullfrogs have the potential to wreak havoc in B.C. watersheds

Fraser Valley Conservancy helping folks to ID native frogs around them and improve habitat

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

Most Read