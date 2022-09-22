Falling Canadian dollar coins are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The Canadian dollar is sliding again a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Falling Canadian dollar coins are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The Canadian dollar is sliding again a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadian dollar slides as investors retreat to U.S. dollars

loonie slipped under 75 cents US earlier this week

The Canadian dollar is sliding lower again, hitting lows not seen in more than two years, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate.

The loonie slipped under 75 cents US earlier this week, and fell even lower after the Fed raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday.

Rahim Madhavji, president of Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange Inc., says the Canadian dollar faces a closely linked trio of pressures including rising U.S. interest rates, declining stock markets, and a general flight to the safety of U.S. dollars.

He says the loonie is closely tied to the growth outlook for the economy and how stock markets are doing, so with markets in decline the currency has also slipped.

Madhavji says the persistence of U.S. inflation will likely mean more rate increases and more pressure on markets, which will also mean more pain for the loonie in the months ahead.

The Canadian dollar is however doing better than most other currencies, with National Bank noting earlier this month that it’s been the best performing of ten major currencies against the U.S. dollar this year.

RELATED: Central banks worldwide tighten policies to cool inflation

CanadaFinance

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada Jetlines, the latest airline to enter the crowded field, set to take off
Next story
Postmedia to end Monday print edition of nine urban daily newspapers

Just Posted

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events in the closing days of September and into autumn 2022

A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Charges laid in 6-month-old Langley killing

Musician Bruce Coughlan is raising money to make a multi-media documentary on the life and times of agricultural pioneer Sam Robertson. (Screen shot)
VIDEO: Local museum, non-profit, and a lyricist come together to raise money for a documentary

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will be guiding a much younger team this season. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will be working with a much younger team this season