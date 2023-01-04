(file)

(file)

Canfor extending temporary sawmill curtailments in B.C.

Decision expected to remove about 21 million board feet of production

Canfor Corp. is extending sawmill curtailments in B.C. due to what it says are ongoing weak market conditions and a lack of available economic fibre.

The Vancouver-based company says production will be reduced through two-week curtailment extensions in January at select solid wood facilities in B.C.

The decision will remove about 21 million board feet of production.

The cuts are in addition to a reduction of about 150 million board feet of production announced in December.

The company said last month it would implement curtailments ranging from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and the available supply of economically viable timber.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Business groups optimistic despite China’s pushback on air-travel test requirements
Next story
Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown

Just Posted

“Pastor Mike Vaters of Living Waters Church helps a senior in a wheelchair enjoy the ice skating event on New Year’s Day. A family member looks on with a smile. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley community comes together for New Year’s day family ice skating events

Scouter Martin Lylyk, of the First Walnut Grove Scouts unloaded a tree Saturday, Dec. 31 at Walnut Grove Secondary School. Organized by the First Walnut Grove scouts, it was believed to be the first Christmas tree recycling event of the season. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tree chipping season gets underway in Langley

The vegetable garden at the Aldergrove Community Station House, operated by Langley Meals on Wheels. (Langley Advance Times files)
Council considers reno for Aldergrove Station House

Two-year-old Finn from New Westminster had a close-up look at some ducks in Langley City’s Brydon Lagoon on Saturday, Dec. 31, during the fifth annual Christmas Bird Count for Kids (CBC4Kids) organized by the Langley City-based Explore Science Club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Kids count birds at Langley’s Brydon Lagoon