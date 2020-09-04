Canopy Growth closed this Aldergrove greenhouse operation in March. (Aldergrove Star files)

Canopy Growth intends to sell Aldergrove cannabis greenhouses

Six months after the local facilities were shuttered, and staff laid off, the property sits unused

Six months ago to the day, Canopy Growth Corp. announced it was downsizing, and proceeded to shut down its 1.3-million-square-foot cannabis greenhouses near 264th Street.

It was one of two Lower Mainland facilities shuttered in March – one in Aldergrove, the other in Delta.

RELATED: Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two major Canopy Growth facilities to close

While it meant the end to about 500 employees between the two locations, and its closure was met with some delight by area residents.

Since the former vegetable hothouses on 4th Avenue were adapted for cannabis production in February 2018, dozens of neighbours lodged complaints against the Canopy Growth operation – for its distinctive odour, noise, and light. They even rallied the support of Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, in arguing their case to government.

May Leeper, who lives near 264th Street and 4th Avenue, was cautiously optimistic when she heard news of the closure, but she still remains worried the large greenhouses will be sold to another cannabis grower.

RELATED: Aldergrove neighbours hope to breathe easy after Canopy Growth closes

For now, the future of the vacant site is up in the air.

The property has yet to be sold, according to Canopy Growth’s media relations manager Patti Zebchuck, but that is the company’s intention.

“There is no change to the status of our property in Aldergrove,” Zebchuck said. “But our plan remains to divest the site.”

Jodi Steeves, a realtor specializing in Aldergrove properties and president of the Aldergrove Business Association, said there have been no listings registered for the site, as of yet, and no indications “even through word of mouth” that the Aldergrove property is coming up on the selling block any time soon.

IN PAST: Aldergrove cannabis greenhouse target of noise complaints

Asked if Canopy Growth has any other interest – be it offices, retail space, or greenhouses – in Aldergrove/Langley, or any plans in the area in the near future, Zebchuck simply said: “We do not have plans for any new operations in this region.”

Canopy is based out of Ontario but active on the global stage in cannabis development, production, and sales. It was the first cannabis company in North America to be publicly traded back in 2014.

When the company announced the closure on March 4, CEO David Klein said the decision to downsize “was not taken lightly” and comes in light of slows in Canada’s recreational cannabis market as well as new federal regulations permitting outdoor cultivation – pushing Canopy Growth to focus on more cost-effective, outdoor production sites.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrovecannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Just Posted

Canopy Growth intends to sell Aldergrove cannabis greenhouses

Six months after the local facilities were shuttered, and staff laid off, the property sits unused

Langley Secondary revamp done in time for Thursday opening

A $25.8 million seismic upgrade and renovations to LSS wraps in time for class

Our View: Clash over back to school was avoidable

The B.C. government should have forseen a reluctance to return to classrooms

VIDEO: New 216th Street-freeway interchange opens

Traffic is already flowing on the $62-million highway connector in Langley

SHARE: Company coming to Fort Langley perch

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

No charges for spouse of Delta police chief in hose incident: prosecution service

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Fraser Health investigating ‘cluster’ of Legionnaires’ disease in New Westminster

Legionnaires disease is caused by a bacterium called Legionella

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Most Read