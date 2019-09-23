Career Fair: BC Liquor Distribution Branch ‘always hiring’

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming to Surrey on Sept. 26. (Black Press Media files)

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening this month is the place where job seekers will meet industry professionals from companies hiring for a variety of different roles.

The fair will be held on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay building located within the Coverdale Agriplex at 6050 176 St. in Surrey.

Remember to bring a resume to the free event.

Among the nearly 50 exhibitors scheduled is the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

Vivianna Zanocco, communications manager at the LDB, said the company has been recognized as one of B.C.’s top employers since 2009, and will be at the career fair looking to expand their team.

“We have career opportunities across our retail, wholesale, corporate operations,” she said. “We are also always hiring for seasonal and auxiliary sales associates, and auxiliary warehouse workers to support our new state of the art distribution centre in Delta.”

The LDB is one of two branches of government responsible for the beverage alcohol industry in the province and employs 4,600 full and part time employees across the province in several different roles.

In 2018, more than 31,000 people applied to work at the organization.

The LDB operates over 200 liquor and cannabis stores, and three distribution centres.

“Whether it’s in our retail stores or at head office, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch is committed to helping exceptional people realize their full potential,” said Zanocco. “That’s why we support our employees by investing in their training that builds a wide range of skills.”

The organization is the sole buyer and re-seller of liquor in the province’s “mixed public-private model,” making it one of the largest liquor purchasers in the world.

The company contributes over $1 billion annual to the province, according to Zanocco. The money helps support public services such as health care and education.

“We are always looking for customer-focused people who are committed to the highest levels of social responsibility, and are willing to learn about the products we sell,” she said.

