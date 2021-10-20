Chamber marks 25 years of celebrating Langley business community

Typically the local chamber’s annual event is held in-person, like this one in years past, but due to current health protocols the 2021 Business Excellence Awards will be held virtually. (Langley Advance Times file)

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is marking 25 years of celebrating business excellence in the community as it readies to present the 2021 Business Excellence Awards.

During the event, guests will enjoy musical entertainment from Ryan McAllister, a special feature video, and an exciting awards ceremony all from the comfort of their own home with the ‘Experience at Home’ package, a one person charcuterie box prepared by Blank Canvas Catering, a delicious dessert jar, bottle of wine from Glass House Winery, a beautiful scented candle and event program.

The local chamber will recognize businesses in six different categories: George Preston Memorial Business Person of the Year, Employer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Medium Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, and Community Impact (Non-Profit). See a complete list of nominees below.

The awards will be held virtually on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. To learn more business.langleychamber.com/events/details/25th-annual-business-excellence-awards.

2021 Business Excellence Nominees

Employer of the Year

• Clayton Heights Sports and Therapy Centre

• Innovative Fitness

• Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery

• Silvester & Associates Immigration

Small Business of the Year

• Blue Moon Plumbing & Heating Ltd.

• Innovative Fitness

• Shift Marketing & Consulting

• The Charter Group – TD Wealth Private Investment Advice

Medium Business of the Year

• Backyard Vineyards

• Langley Advance Times

• Magellan Law Corporation

• Twin Rinks Physiotherapy Clinic

Large Business of the Year

• Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine / Food by Fanta Restaurant

• Country Lumber Ltd.

• Langley Chrysler

Community Impact (Non-Profit)

• Langley Meals on Wheels

• Langley Ukulele Association

• Langley Animal Protection Society

• Signal Hill

George Preston Memorial Business Person of the Year

• Adam Ali of Maker Cube

• David Balfour of Clayton Heights Sports and Therapy Clinic

• Jack Nicholson of Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor

• Leanna Napolitano of Envision Financial

• Scott Waddle of Precision Auto

